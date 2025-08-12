NEW PET SERVICES BRAND, DIGS DOG CARE, REDEFINES THE FUTURE OF PET CARE THROUGH NETWORK OF INDUSTRY LEADING RESORTS

First Newly Rebranded Digs Dog Care Location Unveiled in Charlotte, NC

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digs Dog Care, a new pet services brand focused on elevating the standard of care in the pet industry, announced its national expansion through the acquisition of 17 pet resorts which are comprised of rebranded Digs locations and partner facilities that operate under their original names.

Digs Dog Care was founded by a group of entrepreneurs who identified an opportunity to revolutionize the pet care space. With a network of high-end, experiential resorts, Digs Dog Care provides pet owners a convenient, safe and customer-centric option for their four-legged family members.

Recently, Digs Dog Care unveiled its first, newly rebranded Digs location in Charlotte, NC, offering the community a variety of pet services including daycare, boarding, grooming and training – with a goal of delivering a consistent, premium level of care both for pets and pet owners.

"As a group of passionate pet owners ourselves, we identified a true need within the industry – an upscale experience paired with a high-level of care and service," said Jeff Nathan, Chief Executive Officer of Digs Dog Care. "We believe that every pet deserves to be treated like family, and we want to ensure that pet parents feel their pets are in the best hands possible when coming to a Digs location."

Nathan added, "Our goal is to continue to grow the brand through thoughtful acquisitions of best-in-class pet care locations in targeted markets across the country."

For prospective Digs Dog Care locations and sellers, the brand carefully evaluates facilities and works closely with owners to ensure they are a good fit for the brand's network and established community. From operational support to leadership development, the Digs Dog Care team provides the tools, mentorship, and resources for every resort to thrive.

"The team at Digs impressed me with their genuine care for my team and our needs. They remained professional and true to their word throughout the entire process – always keeping what was best for our team members and the pups top of mind," said Andrew Zbeeb, a former business owner of 20+ years who partnered with Digs Dog Care last year.

As part of joining the Digs Dog Care team, employees have the opportunity to become owners in the business through the company's employee ownership program. This initiative allows team members to directly share in the value and success they help create, reinforcing Digs' commitment to a people-first culture and long-term growth.

"Our teams are the heart and soul of our local operations. They are our biggest brand ambassadors, and we want to invest in them personally and professionally through our employee ownership program," said Nathan.

Backed by Frontenac and Encore Management Group, leaders in the retail and consumer services spaces, Digs Dog Care plans to continue pursuing quality opportunities to grow its community of leading pet care properties across the U.S.

For more information about Digs Dog Care visit .

About Digs Dog Care

Digs Dog Care is a growing network of high-quality pet care resorts across the U.S. Digs focuses on elevating the standard of care in the pet industry by offering pet owners a convenient, safe and customer-centric option for their four-legged family members. Digs redefines what pup parents should expect from a dog care facility: more play, more peace of mind, and a lot more personality. For more information visit .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 325 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit .

About Encore Management Group

Encore Management Group is a St. Louis based private equity firm that invests in and scales consumer services businesses. Encore specializes in the consolidation and optimization of large, fragmented, and high-growth industries. With a proven playbook for integrating and operating consumer services companies, Encore generates industry-leading efficiencies that accelerate growth. Encore currently deploys capital across three verticals: pet services, medspa, and home health. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Amie DeLuca

Agency H5

[email protected]

SOURCE Digs Dog Care

