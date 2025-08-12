Genius Group Seeks Dual Listing In Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that on August 8th, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pursuit of a dual listing on an Asian exchange to enhance shareholder value and accessibility.

Singapore-based Genius Group has been publicly listed on NYSE American since April 2022, and prior to the IPO the majority of its shareholders were based in Asia and Oceania. The Company believes that a dual listing on an Asian stock exchange would enable shareholders within Asia and Oceania, including Japan, Korea, China, India, South East Asia and Australia to have easier access to invest in the Company.

The Company also believes a dual listing in Asia would benefit its shareholders in North America and Europe, by providing potential additional liquidity, fair price discovery and twenty four hour trading.

Consequently, the Company's Board have approved the pursuit of a dual listing and directed management to appoint the necessary experts and consultants to assess and identify the most suitable Asian exchange to dual list for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company will ensure that any dual listing will only be consummated if in full compliance with all SEC regulations and requirements and NYSE listing rules.

Genius Group's CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said“As an AI powered education company with a Bitcoin Treasury, we have received interest from Asia-based investors seeking access to the Company's shares via a regional stock exchange. Whilst the US has seen a boom in Bitcoin Treasury companies over the last year, Asia is still in the early phase of public Bitcoin Treasury companies. Genius Group has the opportunity of being a leader in the region.”

“Our current investors have already expressed strong interest in a dual listing of the Company in South Korea, and we believe Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan are also strong contenders for an effective dual listing.”

The Company will provide a further update to investors once the most suitable exchange has been identified and approved. The Company's management anticipates the selection process to take two to three months.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

