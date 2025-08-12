Abacus Global Management And Dynasty Financial Partners Announce Minority Investment

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced a minority investment in Dynasty Financial Partners (“Dynasty”), a leading provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions for independent financial advisors.

“Over the years, we have developed a deep relationship with the team at Dynasty, so we are thrilled to be able to offer them support, as well, through this investment,” said Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus.“Their backing and expertise empower us to continue building on our suite of services and expanding our national footprint.”

Abacus is a member of the network of owners and operators of independent firms leveraging Dynasty's integrated technology, services, robust turnkey asset management program (TAMP), digital lead generation services, capital solutions, and investment bank. Currently, Dynasty has 57 Network Partner firms and over $105 billion in platform assets.

Shirl Penney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynasty, said:“This alignment and mutual investment is yet another illustration of how the independent wealth management space has truly exploded with growth and opportunity. Jay and the team at Abacus are well-positioned to keep moving forward with their growth plans and we are proud to partner with them to support each other's strategic goals.”

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty's technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations, and grow their firms - both organically and inorganically - while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For nearly a decade and a half, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. A recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients; a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions; the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest; the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution; an entrepreneurial culture; and an experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients' growth, onboarding new clients, increasing clients' use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and facilitating complementary acquisitions.

