Navantia Leverages RTI Connext As The Foundational Infrastructure For Its Naval Operations

Navantia streamlines system development with Connext, cutting debugging time from days to hours

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, today announced that Navantia , a leading Spanish shipbuilding company, uses RTI Connext® to power its mission-critical systems. RTI is the trusted foundation for Navantia's advanced naval projects, including combat systems, navigation systems, and new research initiatives within its Center of Excellence (COEX) for Naval Systems, part of the broader Navantia COEX network.

Navantia required a solution that would reduce integration complexity and strengthen compatibility with partners and third-party technologies within its ecosystem. By working with RTI, Navantia benefits from a more optimized and standardized platform-saving time and improving data modeling. RTI's comprehensive tools and on-the-ground support in Spain also play a key role in driving these tangible results.

"Connext is deeply embedded into our operational framework and provides the real-time connectivity essential for our most complex systems," said Luis Arce, Head of Systems Engineering at Navantia. "Connext simplifies our development processes, allowing our teams to focus resources on other time sensitive challenges rather than low-level communication issues. Its robust tools and extensive documentation make it an ideal solution for our integration needs, especially with third-party components and other shipbuilders."

Beyond powering core naval operations, Connext ensures all systems remain current and supported while providing access to newer technology capabilities for future development and deployment. Navantia COEX projects are now also using Connext, further aligning efforts across the organization.

“Navantia's trust in RTI for its most advanced naval programs underscores the reliability of our technology and the essential role Connext plays in enabling complex systems to evolve and innovate at scale,” said John Breitenbach, Director of Aerospace and Defense Markets at RTI.“We're proud to continue this valued partnership and support Navantia in accelerating scalable, interoperable systems that will help shape the future of naval defense.”

RTI Connext supports Navantia's diverse technology stack, which includes C++ and Linux for combat systems, and a mix of Python, C++, and Android in the COEX division.

About Navantia

Navantia is a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company, serving the defense and civilian sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, Navantia builds and maintains a wide range of vessels, including frigates and other large ships, and engages in cutting-edge research through its Centers of Excellence Navantia COEX.

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at .

