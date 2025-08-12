Omegro Expands Its Presence In The Hospitality Vertical With Acquisition Of Resrequest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Omegro announced the acquisition of ResRequest, a provider of software solutions in the hospitality vertical. Founded in 2001 and based in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, ResRequest is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of central reservations (CRS) and circuit booking system for experience-based accommodation operators. ResRequest will be part of Omegro's Adapt IT portfolio, offering its hospitality software solutions through Micros South Africa.

“This acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for Omegro and ResRequest to accelerate our ability to deliver high-impact solutions to the hospitality industry,” said Stephanie Laws, M&A Corporate Development.“We were impressed by the team's values-driven culture, engagement and shared commitment to success. It enabled us to move swiftly and decisively achieving a meaningful outcome for all stakeholders.”

As a buy-and-grow acquirer, Omegro invests in strong teams and proven platforms, prioritizing long-term success by backing talent, preserving culture, and supporting sustainable growth. ResRequest's partnership with Omegro will further enhance customer engagement and unlock new growth opportunities beyond the thousands of users across the 22 countries they currently serve.

“From the outset, we saw something unique in Omegro - a genuine respect for specialist teams and a long-term commitment to the people behind the products,” said Jill Bennett-Howes, ResRequest CEO.“We're excited for the opportunity to grow with a group that shares our belief in building with care and purpose,” she continued.“This deal gives us the backing to keep doing what we love: solving complex problems with smart, purposeful tools that make life easier for our customers.”

ResRequest will continue to operate under the leadership of Jill Bennett-Howes.

About Omegro

Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software Inc's (TSX:CSU) six autonomous operating groups, is a people first, buy and grow acquirer of software companies providing a permanent and safe home to continue their legacy and provide long-term sustainable and profitable growth for their people, their business, and their stakeholders. Learn more at .

