Xeriant Schedules August Production Run For NEXBOARD

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or"the Company"), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced materials and disruptive aerospace technologies, today announces the scheduling of a limited production run for NEXBOARDTM. The significantly improved nanotechnology-enhanced NEXBOARD panels are scheduled to be produced this month at one of its contract manufacturers. NEXBOARD is a groundbreaking eco-friendly composite board that represents a major advancement in the application of nanotechnology in fire-resistant construction products.

“We are very pleased with the performance of NEXBOARD's fire-resistance and other properties after incorporating our proprietary nanotechnology,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.“We continue to receive strong interest from global construction leaders who are actively seeking non-toxic, fire- and water-resistant alternatives to drywall, wood-based, and cementitious panels. The latest formulation's success validates years of R&D investment, positioning Xeriant to capture market share in both traditional construction and emerging smart building applications, where performance and sustainability are paramount.”

NEXBOARD is a next-generation building product made primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, with exceptional resistance to fire, water, mold, insects and abrasion. By combining high-performance durability with environmental benefits, NEXBOARD could reduce reliance on traditional materials that are susceptible to fire and water exposure. It has been designed to align with green building initiatives, circular economy principles, and stricter building codes globally.

Xeriant's innovation addresses the growing demand for safe, sustainable alternatives in the $1.5 trillion global construction materials market, projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2030 according to Grand View Research.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand, and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result,”“are expected to,”“will continue,”“is anticipated,”“estimated,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes” and“projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

