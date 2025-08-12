Play Without Limits Project Raises $1 Million To Expand Camp Access And Introduce Nationwide Swim Safety Initiative

Funding Drives Scholarships for Youth Activities and Enrichment Programs

- Ian Hamilton, Executive Director of PWLPSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Play Without Limits Project (PWLP), an initiative dedicated to expanding access to life-changing enrichment programs through full-tuition scholarships, is proud to announce the receipt of $1 million in transformative funding. These generous contributions will enable PWLP to significantly broaden its reach, providing safe and engaging activities led by expert instructors to kids nationwide.The $1 million anonymous donation will expand access to programs such as US Sports Camps, i9 Sports, Streamline Brands, and School of Rock, among others, by funding full-tuition scholarships and supporting the rollout of a nationwide swim safety initiative. The swim program is designed to reach underserved communities where access to pools and water safety education is limited, giving kids life-saving skills and the confidence they need in and around water.“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary contribution, which will help us reach more kids than ever before,” said Ian Hamilton, Executive Director of PWLP.“By expanding scholarship opportunities and launching our nationwide swim safety program, we are taking meaningful steps to close gaps in access and safety. Drowning is still the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for those under 14, making this effort more urgent than ever. Every child deserves the chance to grow, learn, and play in environments that nurture their potential and protect their well-being. This funding brings us closer to that vision.”Since its founding in 2022, PWLP has experienced rapid growth in both scale and impact. The initiative has provided scholarships to more than 750 kids from under-resourced communities, opening doors to experiences that build confidence, foster connection, and create opportunities.This progress has been made possible through strong partnerships with community organizations across the nation. PWLP collaborates with Boys and Girls Clubs in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, East Palo Alto, Chicago, Durham, and St. Louis; the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks; Communities in Schools of Atlanta; CASA in Washington, D.C.; the Riverside School for the Deaf and the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind; Seattle University's Youth Engagement Services; the Access U Foundation; Del Valle Independent School District in Austin, TX; Beyond the Ball in Chicago, and more. For the past three years, the organization has also hosted learn-to-swim camps at the LeBron James I PROMISE School, reinforcing its commitment to equity in water safety education.As PWLP approaches its fourth year, the organization remains committed to its mission of ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to play, grow, and thrive.For more information or to make a donation, visit .###About The Play Without Limits ProjectThe Play Without Limits Project (PWLP) grants full-tuition youth activity scholarships to kids in need. Started in 2022, Play Without Limits unlocks access to safe and fun activities led by trained instructors from programs like US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps; School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education; Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools; and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues, among others.Play Without Limits is rooted in the belief that all kids - regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, ability, or socioeconomic status - should have access to life-changing youth activities. The initiative aims to provide full-tuition scholarships to underserved children for generations to come.

