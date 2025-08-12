KTM 160 Duke Launched In India At Rs 1.85 Lakh - Takes On Pulsar NS160 & More

KTM has introduced the 160 Duke, a new affordable sports bike priced at Rs 1.85 lakh. It boasts a powerful 18.74 bhp engine, premium features, and KTM's signature sporty design, rivaling the Pulsar NS160, MT-15, and Apache RTR 200 4V.

KTM has launched a new, affordable sports bike in India. It's positioned below the 200 Duke and will rival the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Yamaha MT-15 V2.0, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The KTM 160 Duke is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 10-year warranty and various financing options. Available from August 12th, KTM expects the 160 Duke to boost sales, adding to the Duke series' success.

The upcoming RC 160 will be KTM's affordable RC model. The 160 Duke boasts KTM's signature design, combining high performance with a premium sporty look. Features include an LED headlamp, tank cover, wide fuel tank, sleek tail, LED taillight, and orange-black/blue-white color options.

The 160 Duke features a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call receiving, and music playback. KTM touts it as India's most powerful 160cc bike, with a 18.74 bhp, 15.5 Nm torque engine derived from the 200 Duke platform, also used in the upcoming RC 160.

The 160 Duke features USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, a 320mm front disc brake, and a 230mm rear disc brake. With its affordable price and high-end features, the 160 Duke is expected to make a mark in the sports bike market.