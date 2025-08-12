Digital Commodities Announces Bitcoin Purchase Under Vancrypto Facility
Under the terms of this transaction, Digital Commodities will acquire Bitcoin in exchange for 714,285 units of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The purchase and sale are expected to close in approximately five business days in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") policies. The number of Bitcoin acquired will be determined at closing based on the prevailing market price of Bitcoin at that time. The securities issued in connection with the transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws, as well as a concurrent four-month hold period imposed under CSE policies.
The Facility provides Digital Commodities with a flexible mechanism to acquire Bitcoin directly from VanCrypto, a privately held cryptocurrency miner in Western Canada powered entirely by renewable energy. Each purchase under the Facility is subject to customary due diligence and compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.
About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.
Digital Commodities is a public investment issuer building a differentiated capital platform, focused on acquiring and utilizing bitcoin and gold as functional stores of value. The company's mission is to establish and actively manage a hard, non-fiat asset base with transparency and discipline. All capital allocation decisions are guided by a sound money philosophy and long-term value creation.
On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities
Brayden Sutton
Chief Executive Officer and Director
