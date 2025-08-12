Country Carpenters Unveils First-Ever Outdoor Studio For WFSB's Headquarters In Rocky Hill

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 10:33 am - Country Carpenters announces the completion and ribbon cutting of a custom post and beam outdoor studio for WFSB Channel 3. The studio is now in use for live weather, Great Day Connecticut, and on-air interviews.

Hebron, CT - Country Carpenters, a leader in post and beam construction, celebrates the official ribbon cutting of a brand-new outdoor studio at WFSB Channel 3's headquarters in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The station hosted a ceremonial unveiling on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., just a few months after breaking ground on this landmark project in March 2025.

This milestone marks the completion of the first-ever outdoor studio for WFSB Channel 3, Connecticut's top-rated news station. Featuring Country Carpenters' classic New England-style craftsmanship, the new post and beam studio serves as a dynamic backdrop for live weather reports, Great Day Connecticut segments, and on-air interviews.

"We're really excited about this new outdoor studio and our partnership with Country Carpenters," said David Hughes, General Manager at WFSB. "They helped us create something that feels rustic and authentic but still works perfectly for everything we do on TV and social media-from First Alert Weather to Great Day Connecticut. It's a great addition to Channel 3, and we think our viewers are going to love it."

To bring this vision to life, Country Carpenters customizes its New England-style Country Cabin model. The structure is transformed into a visually stunning and fully functional post and beam studio tailored for modern broadcasting. The handcrafted timber frame and traditional aesthetic reflect the company's decades-long commitment to blending heritage construction with contemporary use.

Following the ribbon cutting, the outdoor studio immediately becomes a central hub for WFSB's community-focused programming. It supports live broadcasts and connects viewers more closely with the station's on-air talent and special features.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with WFSB Channel 3 on this one-of-a-kind project," said Roger Barrett III, Director of Sales and Third Generation Officer at Country Carpenters. "It's exciting to see our traditional New England craftsmanship used in such a modern, high-visibility setting. This outdoor studio showcases what's possible when you blend time-honored building techniques with today's broadcasting needs."

The new post and beam outdoor studio stands as a symbol of Country Carpenters' partnership with Gray Digital Media, which plays a key role in sharing the company's story through advanced digital marketing. Together with its subsidiary companies, Post and Beam Barns and Early New England Homes, Country Carpenters continues to elevate handcrafted buildings as timeless, high-functioning spaces for both residential and commercial use.

About Country Carpenters

Country Carpenters celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024. Headquartered in Hebron, CT., Country Carpenters is the industry leader in classic New England style post & beam barns, carriage houses, and garden sheds. Country Carpenters is the parent company of Post and Beam Barns and Early New England Homes. Post and Beam Barns and Early New England homes specialize in handcrafted, pre-manufactured building kits that make it easy to bring traditional elegance to any property. In total, Country Carpenters has shipped to over 40 states and more than four countries and has been featured on“This Old House” and in The New York Times.

For more information, visit countrycarpenters

About Gray Digital Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first- and/or second-highest-rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group, with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit graymedia.