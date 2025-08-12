Indolift Implements Recyclable Packaging Across All Shipments

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 12, 2025 1:39 am - Indolift has transitioned all domestic and international shipments to fully recyclable packaging materials as part of its sustainability initiatives.

Kolkata, India, August 12, 2025- Indolift, a manufacturer of lifting and material handling equipment, has implemented recyclable packaging materials across all its product shipments. The shift is part of the company's broader effort to reduce waste and align with evolving environmental standards in industrial logistics.

The transition follows a comprehensive evaluation of packaging processes, with the objective of reducing the company's environmental footprint while maintaining the protective standards required for lifting and rigging equipment during transport. The recyclable materials, sourced from vetted suppliers, are designed to be compatible with existing recycling streams in major markets.

Indolift's new recyclable packaging framework consists of:

.Corrugated cardboard outer cartons made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper and fully recyclable after use.

.Molded pulp inserts replacing expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam for cushioning. These inserts are biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable, yet designed to hold heavy metal components securely in place.

.Water-based inks and adhesives for labelling and sealing, ensuring that all components of the packaging remain recyclable without requiring special separation.

.Recyclable strapping and wrapping films made from mono-material polyethylene, enabling curbside recycling in most regions.

“Packaging plays a critical role in product integrity, but it also carries a responsibility in terms of environmental impact,” said Jyoti Kaushka, CEO of Indolift.“Our shift to recyclable options is an investment in sustainable logistics that supports both our operational needs and our commitment to responsible manufacturing.”

Implementation of the new packaging system extends across Indolift's full product portfolio, from compact rigging components to large-scale lifting assemblies.

About Indolift

Founded in 2010, Indolift is a manufacturer and supplier of lifting and material handling solutions, serving industries such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and logistics. The company's portfolio includes chain blocks, wire ropes, lifting clamps, webbing slings, and related rigging equipment. With a focus on safety, quality, and operational efficiency, Indolift serves both domestic and international markets through a network of distribution partners and direct sales channels.

Media Contact:

Indolift

Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767

Email: ...

Website: