Awqaf Ministry Inaugurates Capacious Mosque In Wadi Al Sail For 765 Worshippers

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Department, has inaugurated the Al-Walida Sari'a Saeed Ahmad Al Kuwari Mosque in Wadi Al Sail, accommodating 765 worshippers of both genders on a capacious plot of 3,075 sq m.

Having been endowed by Nasser bin Jabr bin Sultan bin Tawar Al Kuwari, this inauguration is part of the ministry's plan dedicated to expanding and advancing mosques in all areas throughout the nation, in pursuit of keeping abreast of urban and population growth, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The mosque consists of a key hall for prayer accommodating 620 worshippers, a hall for women that accommodates 145 individuals, a spacious ablution area, alongside a sheer number of public parking lots, some of which have been designated for persons with disabilities, with entries and exits being meticulously organized. The mosque is topped with a tall minaret.

The Awqaf's Department of Engineering Affairs is tasked with meeting the needs of areas statewide in terms of mosques and prayer rooms, as well as equipping temporary mosques and overseeing their preservation.

The department also prepares mosque maintenance annual plans to repair mosques and imams' residences, in lockstep with the competent authorities.

In addition, it prepares and executes construction operations, oversees under-construction projects, and manages waqf-owned residences for imams in terms of designs, as well as technical and engineering specifications and implementation, and ultimately sets a database about mosques, prayer rooms, and their operators.