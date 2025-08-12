Jacobs Selected As Program Manager For The New Dallas Pediatric Campus

New hospital project will enhance pediatric patient care for the Dallas Metroplex

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) was selected as the owner's program manager for a groundbreaking hospital project by a joint venture between Children's Health and the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center. Located in Dallas, Texas, the new pediatric campus will help revolutionize healthcare with state-of-the-art, patient-centric facilities designed to meet increasing needs in one of the nation's fastest growing metropolitan regions.

With the pediatric population in the region expected to double by 2050, the new campus will increase bed capacity by 38 percent, expand emergency department space and add operating rooms, while offering the largest Level IV (Four) Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Dallas. Jacobs will leverage insights from similar global program management experience – including the delivery of 50 academic research centers and 15 children's hospital campuses – to provide advisory services across project management, on-site construction and inspection for the new campus .

"Healthcare infrastructure is essential to community wellbeing. It plays a vital role in supporting regional economic vitality, by attracting population growth and advancing deeper societal progress. Our experience delivering medical campuses, both in Texas and around the world, underscores the critical role these facilities play, especially for youth and our future," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood. "As Children's Health System and UT Southwestern Medical Center look to deliver one of the largest, most transformative pediatric hospitals in the nation, our consulting services will guide the new standard for compassionate care and experience."

Across three new towers, the new campus will include 552 total beds and a new fetal care center to offer one of the region's most advanced, accessible fetal and maternal services. Construction, which will account for 4.5 million square feet of space, began in late 2024. The campus will also feature more than 20 acres of green space, including a park, walking trails and an open courtyard.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

