Karmascore, A Relationship Management App Launches Workplace Wellness Platform To Combat Toxic Culture And Turnover

Award-Winning Relationship App, Karmascore, Helps HR Leaders Boost Retention, Build Empathetic Connection, and Improve Mental Health Across Teams

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karmascore, the award-winning relationship wellness platform, is redefining the future of workplace culture with the official launch of Karmascore for Business. Originally developed to help individuals strengthen personal relationships and emotional intelligence, the platform now brings that same transformative power into the workplace - empowering HR teams to proactively nurture employee well-being, increase retention, and eliminate toxic dynamics.With 76% of employees reporting that workplace relationships directly impact their mental health, and toxic interactions ranking as a leading cause of turnover, organizations are urgently seeking tools to foster stronger, more emotionally intelligent teams. Karmascore offers a modern, scalable, and compassionate solution.“You can't build a great company on burnout, silence, or resentment,” says Paula Panagouleas Miller, CEO and Founder of Karmascore.“We created Karmascore for Business to help organizations shift from reactive to proactive - from toxicity to trust. This isn't just about productivity; it's about people feeling seen, heard, and valued.”How Karmascore for Business Transforms the Workplace:Foster a Healthy Workplace CultureEncourage empathy, transparency, and emotional intelligence across every level of any organization. Karmascore helps create safer, more connected team environments where mutual respect and psychological safety become the cultural norm - not the exception.Enhance Employee Well-beingDaily, private journaling tools provide employees with a safe, judgment-free space to process their experiences, reflect on interactions, and track emotional patterns - thereby improving clarity, reducing stress, and fostering better self-awareness.Boost Retention and Reduce ConflictUnresolved conflict is one of the biggest drivers of attrition. Karmascore promotes open communication and empathy, equipping teams with the emotional tools to understand one another, de-escalate tension, and feel heard - before issues escalate into turnover.Support Individual and Team GrowthEmployees gain access to behavior insights, personal trend data, and guided coaching to improve how they show up at work. This self-awareness fuels stronger collaboration, leadership development, and personal growth across the board.Karmascore is an Enterprise-Ready Tool to Build Stronger Teams:Relationship TrackerAllows employees to privately log meaningful interactions, rate experiences, and identify emotional patterns over time - helping them build greater self-awareness and spot recurring behaviors that may require attention or improvement.Wellness DashboardsHR leaders can access optional, anonymized reports highlighting team mood trends, burnout risk, and potential red flags - allowing early intervention, not damage control, while respecting employee privacy.Culture Goals and Gamified RecognitionTeams can set shared goals around values like empathy, gratitude, and accountability. Celebrate progress with built-in prompts and recognition tools that reinforce positive behaviors and help teams grow closer.AI Companion (Karmi)Currently in development, Karmi will serve as a real-time, AI-powered support tool offering practical tips, reflection prompts, and conflict resolution strategies - acting like a digital coach right in your pocket.Virginia C. Dori, CMO and Co-Founder of Karmascore, stated,“Workplace wellness is no longer a trend-it's a critical business imperative. The future of work depends on our ability to care deeply and connect meaningfully. Karmascore empowers teams to do both-with empathy, insight, and intention. Let's build a healthier workplace together!”Karmascore is Designed For:.HR Leaders & People Ops Professionals looking for actionable tools to elevate employee experience, well-being, and retention.Onsite, Remote & Hybrid Teams needing a unified approach to culture-building and connection.Startups laying a strong foundation for intentional, emotionally intelligent culture from day one.Large Corporations and SMBs committed to mental wellness, DEIB, and proactive conflict resolution across departmentsABOUT KARMASCORE:Karmascore is a trailblazing woman-founded relationship management and analytics company dedicated to changing the way individuals approach their life's connections. Karmascore app, the company's flagship product, empowers users to track their progress, foster better relationships, and measure the moments that truly matter. As a vital tool in the realm of self-care and mental wellness, Karmascore is poised to make a significant impact. For more information and to download the app, visitMEDIA INQUIRIES:Contact: Virginia C. DoriCo-Founder and CMO...

