Creaxion® Pivots To Become An AI-Powered Brand Innovation Agency

- Mark Pettit, CEO, CreaxionATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creaxion, a leading marketing and public relations firm with more than two decades of award-winning experience, today announced its official pivot to become an AI-powered brand innovation agency. This bold move marks a new era for the Atlanta-based firm, blending its storied past with a future focused on artificial intelligence, strategic creativity, and human oversight.Founded in 1998, Creaxion has helped launch, grow, and reposition brands across industries-from consumer products and nonprofits to entertainment and technology. Now, as the marketing landscape shifts at breakneck speed, the agency is once again evolving-this time to lead brands through the AI transformation era.“We've always believed in staying ahead of the proverbial curve,” said Mark Pettit, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Creaxion.“Today, that means embracing AI-not to replace human creativity, but to enhance it. With the right tools and strategic thinking, AI empowers us to move faster, think bigger, and deliver even more value to our clients.”Pettit also announced the launch of the new Creaxion Pivot LabTM, which will offer a suite of AI-powered services including brand audits, AI-driven content and campaign strategies, prompt engineering, customer journey optimization, and digital transformation consulting. At the heart of this approach is a commitment to what Pettit calls“Human-controlled guidance”-an intentional blend of AI's speed and scale with human judgment, storytelling, and emotional intelligence.“AI is powerful, but it's not magic,” said Pettit.“Without human guidance and creativity, even the best tools can fall flat. What makes Creaxion different is our ability to pair cutting-edge AI with 25+ years of branding instincts. That's where the real magic happens.”As part of the transition, Creaxion is also investing in upskilling its team members by offering certifications, internal workshops, and customized AI onboarding paths. Longtime team members like Kerrie Levick, a media relations veteran, are being re-trained as AI Brand Strategists, showcasing how professionals can evolve their careers without abandoning the creative roots that got them there.Soon, Creaxion will launch a proprietary AI certification program designed for business and marketing/PR professionals who fear being displaced or replaced by AI. The certification will help those executives to pivot in their professional careers by embracing the power of AI-with the assurance of human guided control.“This is more than a rebrand,” Pettit added.“It's a reinvention. We're not just helping our clients pivot-we're doing it ourselves.”To learn more about Creaxion's new direction and explore the Pivot Lab's services, visit .

