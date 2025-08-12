Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Airlines Set to Ramp Up China Flights


2025-08-12 07:57:45
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, is set to significantly increase its flight operations to China beginning this October, CEO Bilal Eksi announced on Tuesday.

Currently, the airline operates 21 weekly flights to three major Chinese cities. However, Eksi confirmed the carrier will boost this number to a total of 31 flights starting October 26, reflecting rising demand and strengthened ties between Türkiye and China.

He detailed the updated flight allocation, stating that the flights will include 10 to Beijing, 11 to Shanghai, and 10 to Guangzhou. This increased frequency is designed to boost passenger capacity and strengthen business and tourism links between Türkiye and China.

The move highlights Turkish Airlines' ongoing commitment to grow its international network, particularly in key markets like China, amid global aviation recovery.

