403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Airlines Set to Ramp Up China Flights
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, is set to significantly increase its flight operations to China beginning this October, CEO Bilal Eksi announced on Tuesday.
Currently, the airline operates 21 weekly flights to three major Chinese cities. However, Eksi confirmed the carrier will boost this number to a total of 31 flights starting October 26, reflecting rising demand and strengthened ties between Türkiye and China.
He detailed the updated flight allocation, stating that the flights will include 10 to Beijing, 11 to Shanghai, and 10 to Guangzhou. This increased frequency is designed to boost passenger capacity and strengthen business and tourism links between Türkiye and China.
The move highlights Turkish Airlines' ongoing commitment to grow its international network, particularly in key markets like China, amid global aviation recovery.
Currently, the airline operates 21 weekly flights to three major Chinese cities. However, Eksi confirmed the carrier will boost this number to a total of 31 flights starting October 26, reflecting rising demand and strengthened ties between Türkiye and China.
He detailed the updated flight allocation, stating that the flights will include 10 to Beijing, 11 to Shanghai, and 10 to Guangzhou. This increased frequency is designed to boost passenger capacity and strengthen business and tourism links between Türkiye and China.
The move highlights Turkish Airlines' ongoing commitment to grow its international network, particularly in key markets like China, amid global aviation recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment