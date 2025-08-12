Titan Raises $74M Led By General Catalyst To Transform The IT Services Industry With Its Augmented AI Platform

To kickstart its platform, Titan acquires RFA to build the first AI-enabled MSP

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan, an AI holding company transforming IT Services with its augmented AI platform, announced today $74M in funding led by General Catalyst. In tandem, Titan also announced its acquisition of RFA, a leading managed service provider (MSP) serving the financial services industry.

The IT services industry is at a turning point. While demand for technology support continues to rise, traditional managed service providers are constrained by legacy tools, growing complexity, and limited scalability. Many rely heavily on manual workflows and ticket-based models that struggle to keep pace with modern business needs. At the same time, advancements in AI, particularly agentic systems, offer a powerful opportunity to rethink how IT services are delivered.

Titan is reimagining what the future of IT services looks like by combining the best of two worlds - augmented AI and high-quality human service. By equipping IT professionals with agentic AI capabilities, Titan enables technicians to move beyond reactive support and become strategic technology partners to their clients. The result is a win-win-win: customers get faster, better, and more proactive support; technicians are empowered to focus on the highest-leverage, most impactful work; and MSPs that join the Titan platform gain the scalability and efficiency of a technology company rather than a traditional services firm.

"We believe the future of IT services isn't just AI or people. It's the combination of the two," said Saurin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Titan. "Our mission is to empower the humans behind the screen with AI that makes them faster, smarter, and more strategic. This funding and our acquisition of RFA, marks the first step in building a new kind of MSP: one that blends deep, service-focused expertise with the scale and tech DNA of a software company."

With the acquisition of RFA, Titan is establishing its first MSP platform to operationalize and scale its augmented AI capabilities. RFA brings a strong foundation in white-glove customer service and decades of experience supporting some of the world's most sophisticated financial services firms. By layering Titan's AI platform into RFA's service delivery model, the combined company will be uniquely positioned to redefine the standard for modern MSPs, delivering faster, more intelligent, and more proactive support while enhancing the high-touch service RFA is known for.

"RFA has always believed in delivering exceptional service by combining technical depth with a deep understanding of our clients' businesses," said Yohan Kim, CEO of RFA. "By joining Titan, we're taking that commitment to the next level. Titan's augmented AI platform will allow us to automate intelligently, scale efficiently, and give our team more time to focus on what matters most: being a true strategic partner to our clients."

"We believe we're at the start of a major shift in how IT services are delivered," said Marc Bhargava, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "Titan is building, in our view, the infrastructure and intelligence layer to power the next generation of MSPs, blending the scalability of software with the nuance and care of human service. We're thrilled to back this team as they set out to reshape an entire category."

About Titan

Titan is an AI holding company reimagining the future of IT services. Through its augmented AI platform, Titan empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver faster, more intelligent, and more scalable support, without compromising the human relationships at the core of great service. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep operational expertise, Titan helps MSPs evolve from traditional service models to high-growth, tech-enabled businesses. Titan is backed by General Catalyst and other leading investors. For more information, visit titanmsp.

