Rudholm Group Announces Major Expansion Of RFID Capabilities In Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a focus on quality and innovation, the Los Angeles hub will now offer enhanced RFID capabilities, allowing customers to benefit from shorter lead times, localised production, and solutions that are proudly 'Made in the USA.'

"At Rudholm Group, we strive to stay ahead of market trends and exceed our customers' expectations," said Dennis Lau, CEO of Rudholm Group. "This expansion reflects not only our dedication to innovation but also our commitment to investing in key markets like the United States. The 'Made in the USA' label represents the quality and reliability that our customers value."

The investment also supports Rudholm Group's strategy to reduce reliance on global supply chains impacted by trade tensions and tariffs. By producing locally, the company ensures faster, more resilient solutions for U.S. customers-reinforcing its commitment to being a truly local partner.

Rudholm Group's investment in Los Angeles is part of a global strategy to enhance its customers' growing RFID needs across multiple countries. This initiative drives the apparel industry's digital transformation, improving inventory management, product traceability, and supply chain efficiency for brands and retailers.

"Our vision is to provide more than products-we're delivering solutions that help our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry," Dennis Lau continued. "With this expansion, we're empowering brands to harness the power of digital innovation while supporting responsible, localised production."

By investing in the United States, Rudholm Group is strengthening its local presence and supporting the long-term goals of clients seeking transparent, efficient, and tech-forward solutions.

The expanded RFID production will enable Rudholm Group to meet the unique needs of U.S. customers while providing personalised service and expertise tailored to the region.

About Rudholm Group

Rudholm Group is a global manufacturer of labelling, packaging, trims, and digital solutions, with Scandinavian roots and operations across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The company is dedicated to sustainable and innovative solutions for the apparel and footwear industry.

