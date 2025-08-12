Vantaca Recognized On Inc. 5000 List For Fifth Consecutive Year, Ranking #1575

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fifth straight year reflects our commitment to building software that actually helps our customers grow their businesses," said Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. "We're not just digitizing old processes-we're reimagining how community management should work when you put AI and automation at the center of daily operations."

Building on three years of strong growth momentum, Vantaca achieved 61% revenue growth from 2023 to 2024. This sustained growth trajectory reflects the company's focus on customer outcomes, measurable ROI, and exceptional community experiences. The AI-native platform handles the busywork so management companies can focus on what only humans can do-building relationships, making complex judgments, and leading their communities effectively.

Platform Differentiators:



Daily Operational Gravity : Full-cycle workflows that make Vantaca essential to daily operations for community managers, accountants, board members, and vendors

Intelligent Automation : HOAi agents that delegate routine tasks while elevating human expertise in relationship management and strategic leadership

Customer-Aligned Growth : Revenue expansion tied directly to customer success through efficiency gains, friction removal, and measurable ROI Connected Ecosystem : Integrated platform serving the entire community network-management companies, vendors, boards, and homeowners

"Our philosophy is simple: automate the routine, elevate the human," added Currin. "When we remove friction from daily operations and give people back time for what matters most, our customers naturally grow. That alignment between our success and theirs is what drives sustainable growth."

Vantaca's approach has resonated strongly across community management companies of all sizes, now serving nearly 6 million households across the country. The company's customer base is eagerly embracing AI innovation, with Vantaca powered by HOAi positioning the platform as a true industry innovator. With HOAi adoption launching at true scale only this year, the early indicators of success are already remarkable: customers have completed over 600,000 AI-powered tasks across management, accounting, and support functions, saving 46,000+ hours and over $1.3 million in labor costs. These early success metrics demonstrate that Vantaca's customers aren't just growing-they're becoming significantly more efficient and profitable, validating the company's leadership in driving the industry's AI transformation.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is the next-generation community association management platform that empowers management companies to automate routine work while focusing on relationships and growth. Serving customers across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, comprehensive workflows, and integrated tools to help build better communities. The platform serves the entire ecosystem-management companies, vendors, board members, and homeowners-with technology designed for sustainable success.

