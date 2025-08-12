Septentrio Teams Up With Gateworks To Launch Precision GNSS M.2 Card For Mission-Critical Edge Applications

USA-Made GW16160 integrates precision GNSS into edge systems without bulky external receivers or complex RF design.

Post thi

The mosaic-X5 module is a multi-frequency, multi-constellation receiver renowned for its high level of resilience to GNSS jamming and spoofing thanks to the built-in AIM+ (Advanced Interference Mitigation) technology. It also features a suite of GNSS+ algorithms that ensure robust positioning of rugged systems operating in challenging industrial environments. The GW16160 card with mosaic-X5 is a high-quality positioning solution for edge devices, including autonomous robots, UAVs and industrial mission-critical applications.

High-accuracy GNSS systems have traditionally required large systems, costly certification and complicated integration. The GW16160 removes these barriers by offering:



Survey-grade positioning in a compact M.2 form factor

448-channel tracking across all major GNSS constellations

RTK accuracy down to 0.6 cm with support for PPP, SSR and SBAS

Reliable operation in high-vibration and interference-prone environments Secure browser-based tools for diagnostics, spectrum analysis, and monitoring

For product specifications and documentation, visit Gateworks' GW16160 Product Page.

"This collaboration brings Septentrio's industry-leading positioning technology to rugged embedded systems," said Kelly Peralta, Vice President of Sales at Gateworks Corporation. "Combined with Gateworks SBCs, the GW16160 enables faster deployment for autonomous and kinematic systems without compromising positioning accuracy or resilience."

"We are excited to collaborate with Gateworks, an American-based partner, with a solid track record of developing and distributing high-quality electronics," commented Gustavo Lopez, Market Portfolio Manager at Septentrio. "The new M.2 card strengthens the mosaic ecosystem, optimizing space and design efficiency of industrial and mission-critical edge applications which require high-performance positioning."

Designed and manufactured in the USA, the GW16160 allows engineers to integrate high-accuracy GNSS into edge systems without bulky external receivers or complex RF design. This ultra-low power card features an M.2 A/E-Key interface with USB 2.0 connectivity for plug-and-play integration.

Together, Gateworks and Septentrio are empowering developers to deploy ultra-precise, interference-resistant positioning in edge systems without compromising size, power or reliability.

For more information about the GW16160 M.2 card, please contact Gateworks

For more information about mosaic-X5, please contact Septentrio, part of Hexagon.

Media Contact:

Hailey Terrones

(760) 805-7500

[email protected]

About Gateworks Corporation

Gateworks designs and manufactures rugged, industrial-grade single board computers (SBCs) and wireless solutions for embedded edge applications. Based in San Luis Obispo, California, Gateworks products are built on NXP® Semiconductors Arm®-based processors and supported by a strong ecosystem of technology partners like Septentrio, u-blox, Telit, Silex and Morse Micro. Designed and manufactured in the USA, Gateworks SBCs are trusted by global leaders in smart transportation, energy, industrial automation and autonomous systems. Learn more at .

SOURCE Gateworks Corporation