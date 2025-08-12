Trends Shaping The $157 Billion Pet Care Market In 2025: Revenues To Hit $219 Billion With Growth Areas Including Clean-Label Products, Omnichannel Retailing, And Sustainability
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$157.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$218.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Rapid growth of personalized pet nutrition plans driven by genomic testing and AI recommendations
5.2. Surge in telemedicine and virtual veterinary services expanding remote diagnostics and care accessibility
5.3. Expansion of sustainable and eco-friendly pet care products made from recycled or plant-based materials
5.4. Increasing consumer adoption of CBD and hemp-derived supplements for pet wellness and anxiety management
5.5. Development of smart wearable devices for pets offering real-time health monitoring and activity tracking
5.6. Growth of insect-based protein treats as sustainable alternatives to traditional meat in pet diets
5.7. Rising focus on pet gut microbiome supplements and prebiotic formulas to support overall animal health
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Pet Care Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Pet Accessories
8.3. Pet Food
8.3.1. Dry Food
8.3.2. Treats & Snacks
8.3.3. Wet Food
8.4. Pet Grooming
8.5. Pet Healthcare
9. Pet Care Market, by Pet Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Birds
9.3. Cats
9.4. Dogs
9.5. Fish
9.6. Horses
9.7. Reptiles
9.8. Small Mammals
10. Pet Care Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Offline
10.2.1. Specialty Pet Stores
10.2.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
10.2.3. Veterinary Clinics
10.3. Online Retail
10.3.1. Direct Brand Online Stores
10.3.2. Third-Party Platforms
11. Pet Care Market, by Customer Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Animal Shelters
11.3. Pet Owners
11.4. Veterinary Professionals
12. Americas Pet Care Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United States
12.3. Canada
12.4. Mexico
12.5. Brazil
12.6. Argentina
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pet Care Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United Kingdom
13.3. Germany
13.4. France
13.5. Russia
13.6. Italy
13.7. Spain
13.8. United Arab Emirates
13.9. Saudi Arabia
13.10. South Africa
13.11. Denmark
13.12. Netherlands
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Finland
13.15. Sweden
13.16. Nigeria
13.17. Egypt
13.18. Turkey
13.19. Israel
13.20. Norway
13.21. Poland
13.22. Switzerland
14. Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. India
14.4. Japan
14.5. Australia
14.6. South Korea
14.7. Indonesia
14.8. Thailand
14.9. Philippines
14.10. Malaysia
14.11. Singapore
14.12. Vietnam
14.13. Taiwan
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. ABP Food Group
15.3.2. Affinity Petcare S.A.
15.3.3. Aller Petfood Group
15.3.4. Alphia, Inc.
15.3.5. Ancol Pet Products Limited
15.3.6. Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd. by General Mills Inc.
15.3.7. Cargill, Incorporated
15.3.8. Carhartt, Inc.
15.3.9. Central Garden & Pet Company
15.3.10. Colgate-Palmolive Company
15.3.11. Fabri-Tech, Inc.
15.3.12. Freshpet, Inc.
15.3.13. Heristo AG
15.3.14. Majestic Pet
15.3.15. Mammoth Pet Products
15.3.16. Mars, Incorporated
15.3.17. Monge & C. S.p.A.
15.3.18. Nestle S.A.
15.3.19. Nippon Pet Food Co., Ltd.
15.3.20. Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.
15.3.21. Petmate
15.3.22. ROOKCRAN Co., Ltd.
15.3.23. Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.
15.3.24. Sam Yu AquaPets CO., LTD.
15.3.25. Schell & Kampeter, Inc.
15.3.26. Simmons Foods, Inc.
15.3.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
15.3.28. Sumitomo Corporation
15.3.29. Taiwan Pet Comb Enterprises Co., Ltd.
15.3.30. The J.M. Smucker Company
15.3.31. The KONG Company, LLC
15.3.32. Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH
15.3.33. Unicharm Corporation
15.3.34. Wellness Pet Company, Inc.
15.3.35. West Paw Inc.
