SPQR Technologies Launches 'Living Law'--An Open Blueprint For Governing AI Together

Lex Aegis turns AI governance into a public, participatory project, shifting AI from fear to trust.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the newest generation of AI making headlines worldwide, questions about trust, accountability, and public oversight have never been more urgent.

What if the law that governs AI was something you could actually help write?

For months, global headlines have been full of warnings about AI, fear, risk, "no kill switch." But what if, instead of just hoping someone else would solve it, we could build the solution together?

SPQR Technologies launches Lex Aegis: The Living Law, the open, participatory blueprint for governing machine intelligence, shifting AI from fear to trust.

After our Machine Republic announcement broke through with over 600 media pickups and reached more than 180 million readers , people everywhere asked: "Now what? How do we make AI trustworthy, not just in theory, but in reality?"

Introducing Lex Aegis: The Living Law

A blueprint for AI that listens, includes, and protects us all, by law, by design, and by the will of the public.

What's New in This Release:

A Law That's Alive: Three constitutional protocols, participation, restraint, federation, united into one system, ready for real world adoption.

Accessible to All: Not just for tech insiders. This law is for policymakers, engineers, and everyone who wants a say in the future of AI.

An Invitation, Not Just a Document: You don't have to watch from the sidelines. This is your chance to shape, challenge, and build the rules that will govern machine intelligence.

"While experts raise alarms about AI, we're delivering the first public blueprint for governing it, by law, by consent, and by everyone who wants a voice in the machine age" - Adam Massimo Mazzocchetti, Founder and Chief Architect, SPQR Technologies.

Why This Matters:

Let's face it, trust in AI is shaky. No one wants a future run by unaccountable algorithms. With Lex Aegis, uncertainty becomes participation: anyone can help build and audit the rules that keep AI fair, safe, and public.

About SPQR Technologies:

SPQR Technologies pioneers the architecture of sovereign, constitutional AI. With the Machine Republic and the Lex Machina canon, SPQR is setting the global standard for auditable, participatory, and accountable AI governance.

"This is more than a white paper, it's an open invitation to shape the law that will define our relationship with intelligent machines. The future of AI isn't written yet. Together, we can author it," says Mazzocchetti.

Ready to help write the law of AI?

Read the full Living Law paper or join the global project at:

