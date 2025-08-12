Hubbell To Acquire DMC Power
|Dan Innamorato
|Hubbell Incorporated
|40 Waterview Drive
|P.O. Box 1000
|Shelton, CT 06484
|(475) 882-4000
For Golden Gate Capital:
FGS Global
...
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to Hubbell's expectations and beliefs regarding its financial results, condition and outlook, projections of future performance, anticipated growth and end markets, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions, expected capital resources, liquidity, financial performance, pension funding, results of operations, plans, strategies, opportunities, developments and productivity initiatives, competitive positioning, and trends in particular markets or industries. In addition, all statements regarding the consummation of the proposed transaction with DMC Power (the“proposed transaction”) and the anticipated benefits to Hubbell thereof, including the timing for the proposed transaction to close and become accretive, DMC Power's 2026 anticipated revenue and EBITDA, industry adoption of swage, as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“depend”,“plan”,“estimated”,“predict”,“target”,“should”,“could”,“may”,“subject to”,“continues”,“growing”,“prospective”,“forecast”,“projected”,“purport”,“might”,“if”,“contemplate”,“potential”,“pending”,“target”,“goals”,“scheduled”,“will”,“will likely be”, and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or Hubbell's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of Hubbell or DMC Power to terminate the definitive transaction agreement governing the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Hubbell or DMC Power; the possibility that revenue or expense synergies or the other expected benefits of the proposed transaction may not fully materialize or may take longer to realize than expected, or may be more costly to achieve than anticipated, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies; the possibility that the proposed transaction may not be completed when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals or other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect Hubbell or DMC Power or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the risk that Hubbell is unable to successfully and promptly implement its integration strategies; reputational risks and potential adverse reactions from or changes to the relationships with customers, employees or other business partners, including resulting from the announcement or the completion of the proposed transaction; diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and other opportunities on matters relating to the proposed transaction; the impact of trade tariffs, import quotas or other trade actions, restrictions or measures taken by the United States, China, Mexico, the United Kingdom, member states of the European Union, and other countries, including the recent and ongoing potential changes in U.S. trade policies, that may be made by the current or a future presidential administration and changes in trade policies in other countries made in response to changes in the U.S. trade policies; business conditions, geopolitical conditions (including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as trade tensions with China) and changes in general economic conditions in particular industries, markets or geographic regions, and ongoing softness in the telecommunication markets and residential market of Electrical Solutions, as well as the potential for a significant economic slowdown, macro-economic effects of the U.S. government federal deficit, continued inflation, stagflation or recession, higher interest rates, and higher energy costs; our ability to offset increases in material and non-material costs through price recovery and volume growth; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and the potential use of hedging instruments to hedge the exposure to fluctuating rates of foreign currency exchange on inventory purchases; the outcome of contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including those with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; achieving sales levels to meet revenue expectations; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which may be outside Hubbell's control; failure to achieve projected levels of efficiencies, cost savings and cost reduction measures, including those expected as a result of our lean initiatives and strategic sourcing plans, regulatory issues, changes in tax laws and policies, including changes in current U.S. income tax rates, multijurisdictional implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's comprehensive base erosion and profit shifting plan, or changes in geographic profit mix affecting tax rates and availability of tax incentives; the impact of and ability to fully manage and integrate acquired businesses, including the prior acquisitions of Northern Star Holdings, Inc. (the Systems Control business), Alliance USAcqCo 2, Inc. (the Ventev business) and Nicor, Inc.; the impact of certain divestitures, including the benefits and costs of the sale of the residential lighting business; the ability to effectively develop and introduce new products, expand into new markets and deploy capital; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the“Business”,“Risk Factors”,“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”,“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
All forward-looking statements attributable to Hubbell or DMC Power are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Hubbell does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If Hubbell updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Hubbell will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
We believe non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes, among others.
We do not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, rather they supplement GAAP measures by providing additional information we believe to be useful to our shareholders. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management's judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EPS represents GAAP diluted EPS adjusted for the impact of certain items directly related to acquisitions and other non-recurring items, including amortization and transaction and integration costs. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP measures and the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the applicable GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, certain financing costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of Hubbell.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment