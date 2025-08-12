Cohere Health Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The honor comes during a period of continued growth and momentum. Earlier this year, Cohere Health secured $90 million in Series C funding to scale its clinical intelligence platform into new clinical use cases and accelerate expansion of its AI-powered product suite amid rising demand. In 2024, the company secured nine new health plan partnerships–including two major Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, two large regional plans, and a national risk-bearing provider–further growing its market footprint.

Cohere Health delivers measurable results for health plans and their millions of members, with 85% real-time approvals, a 61% reduction in provider input time, 50% faster medical necessity reviews, and a 93% provider satisfaction rate across more than 660,000 providers supported. Central to the company's sustained adoption and growth is its Cohere UnifyTM platform, which integrates AI-driven automation, clinician-trained decision support, and seamless data exchange to simplify PA.

"Making the top 25% of the Inc. 5000 is a meaningful milestone that reflects our progress in transforming prior authorization," said Siva Namasivayam, co-founder and CEO of Cohere Health. "We've built a scalable platform that simplifies collaboration, eases provider burden, and helps patients get the right care at the right time. Beyond company growth, this recognition signals a broader shift toward embracing clinically led AI. We're proving that healthcare innovation and trust can advance hand in hand–and we're proud to lead the way."

The company's growth has also been driven by expanded offerings that simplify complex healthcare workflows. Recent product innovations include:



Cohere AlignTM , which personalizes PA workflows to increase efficiency and provider satisfaction

Cohere ConnectTM , which enables scalable interoperability and regulatory compliance Cohere Review AssistTM , an AI copilot that improves medical necessity review speed and accuracy

All Cohere Health solutions are guided by a responsible AI framework that prioritizes transparency, safety, and clinician oversight–from training to ongoing validation. Cohere Health's models consistently outperform general-purpose LLMs and match or exceed the accuracy of expert nurse reviewers. Importantly, the company's AI is built to support and accelerate decision-making, never to deny care.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2024, Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, which will take place Oct. 22–24 in Phoenix.

For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence platform delivers AI-powered solutions that streamline access to quality care by improving collaboration between physicians and health plans. Cohere Health works with over 660,000 providers and processes over 12 million prior authorization requests annually. Its AI auto-approves up to 90% of requests for millions of health plan members. The company has been recognized in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for U.S. Healthcare Payers (2022-2025), is a Top 5 LinkedInTM Startup for 2023 & 2024, and is a three-time KLAS Points of Light award recipient.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

