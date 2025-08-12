Archehealthtm Appoints Advisory Board To Guide Strategy And Product Development

Board comprised of health IT veterans, clinical experts, and entrepreneurs will contribute expertise to healthcare cost reduction solution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcheHealth, which is positioned to be the healthcare operational intelligence leader, announced today that it has appointed an advisory board of notable health IT veterans, clinical experts, and entrepreneurs to guide strategy and product development as the company launches its AI-powered healthcare cost reduction solution.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished and accomplished group of healthcare luminaries to our advisory board," said Ralph Keiser, CEO, ArcheHealth. "Their deep expertise across clinical care, health IT, strategy, entrepreneurship, and finance will be instrumental in shaping our product roadmap and scaling our mission to help hospitals reduce costs, enhance operational performance, and deliver better outcomes."

Andrew Vaz (Board Chairperson): Vaz is a proven executive with leadership in technology strategy, transformation, hyper-growing businesses, leadership development and coaching, and corporate governance. He recently retired from Deloitte, where he was the Global Managing Partner for Partner Ecosystem and Alliances, he also led Deloitte's Life Sciences and Health Care practice to the #1 position in the market. He is an executive strategist and board advisor with more than 30 years of experience in growing Global Fortune 500 businesses, technology companies, and startups. Currently, Vaz serves as Executive Venture Partner with Caduceus Capital Partners and as an advisor to several other early stage AI start-ups, including Liquid AI.

Micheal Krouse : Krouse retired as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at OhioHealth in 2024, where he led enterprise strategy, growth initiatives, innovation, and transformation across this multi-regional healthcare system. A senior executive with over 35 years of healthcare and technology experience, Krouse now heads KHI, Inc. working with executive teams and governance boards to develop innovative strategies that fuel organizational growth and sustainability. Krouse is trained in Six Sigma and Design Thinking and also serves as an advisor to several other early stage AI start-ups.

Mike Minear : Minear retired in 2023 as Lehigh Valley Health Network's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, where he managed over 520 technology staff, and an operational budget of $172 million. He also held the positions of Chief Information Officer at the University of California Davis Health, and Senior Vice President and CIO at the University of Maryland Medical System. As a Vice President at Medicus Systems in the early 1990's he co-designed and managed the development of the first commercial executive information system (EIS) for health care-providing organizations called DISCOVERY EIS, it was the first application to use many of the designs and techniques used in healthcare analytics tools today.

Eric Rosow : Rosow is a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in healthcare technology, new venture creation, and executive leadership. He has successfully founded and scaled multiple companies, including Premise and Diameter Health-both of which achieved successful exits. Passionate about solving complex problems at the intersection of technology and healthcare delivery, Rosow is currently the Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Conduce Health, a multi-specialty value-based care marketplace that provides a single platform for managing specialty care risk.

Lynn Simon : Simon is an accomplished healthcare leader with a background spanning more than 10 years as a neurologist and over 25 years of experience in health system leadership and corporate executive roles. Most recently, she served as President of Healthcare Innovation and President for Clinical Operations & Chief Medical Officer at Community Health Systems. James Staten : An experienced finance executive with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education and the healthcare industry, Staten currently serves as Interim CFO at Presbyterian Health Services. Staten also previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the University of Southern California, 15 years as CFO of Yale New Haven Health System and 7 years at New York Presbyterian (NYP). Staten has skills and experience in board governance, culture, leadership, business planning, operations management, coaching, management, and mergers and acquisitions.

About ArcheHealth

ArcheHealth delivers a transformative, AI-powered platform that empowers hospitals to work smarter, reduce costs, and achieve sustainable growth - while elevating operational excellence and patient care. Leveraging novel technologies including deep process analysis, AI analytics, predictive modeling, and benchmarking, ArcheHealth enables hospitals to unlock powerful operational intelligence without disrupting existing ERP, EHR, or other applications. By helping healthcare organizations lower costs, drive sustainable margin growth, and optimize workflows, ArcheHealth sets a new standard for hyper-efficiency and exceptional patient outcomes. To learn more, visit archehealth and follow ArcheHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Grace Vinton

Amendola for ArcheHealth

203-561-8935

[email protected]

