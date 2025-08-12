The COOL Company Secures No. 2870 Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000, Reinforcing Leadership In AI-Powered Advertising, CTV Attribution, And DCO Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, the COOL Company has demonstrated the kind of sustained growth that defines industry leaders, earning the No. 2870 spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. This consistent recognition places the company among an elite group of businesses that have maintained exceptional growth over nearly a decade.

Since its Inc. 5000 debut, the COOL Company has evolved from a promising startup to a comprehensive advertising technology powerhouse. The company's journey reflects broader industry trends toward integrated solutions, privacy-first approaches, and AI-powered optimization, trends that the COOL Company helped pioneer and continues to lead.

This year's recognition coincides with the successful launch of COOL Media, a unified platform that brings together five previously separate advertising technology brands. This consolidation represents more than operational efficiency; it embodies the COOL Company's belief that advertising success requires seamless integration across creative, media, and measurement disciplines.

The company's growth strategy is based on predicting market demands rather than merely responding to them. As the advertising business navigates privacy concerns and data constraints, the COOL Company's first-party data solutions have enabled customers to stay ahead of the regulatory curve while maintaining campaign performance.

"We're not just using AI to optimize ads-we're using it to completely reimagine the advertising ecosystem. By merging creative intelligence with data-driven precision, our platform delivers campaigns that learn, adapt, and outperform at a scale that was impossible just a few years ago. None of this would be possible without our incredible team-the innovators, strategists, and problem-solvers whose talent and dedication make the impossible real. I'm deeply grateful to them for helping turn this vision into reality. This isn't the future of advertising-it's happening right now."- Zack Dugow, CEO of the COOL Company.

About the COOL Company

The COOL Company leverages advanced AI technology to deliver a comprehensive advertising solution that seamlessly integrates ad creative development, media execution, and performance measurement. The unified platform combines Media and Attribution, Dynamic Creative Optimization, Creative Automation, Franchise and Multi-Location Marketing, Publisher Experiences, and Supply-Side Platform capabilities. This integrated approach empowers advertisers and publishers to achieve superior results, increase revenue, and deliver personalized, privacy-conscious experiences powered by first-party data.

SOURCE the COOL company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED