Insightsoftware Recognized On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that for the second consecutive year, it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list. The annual list features the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Finance teams need speed and accuracy to navigate today's uncertain economic environment. They can't afford to wait weeks for reports or spend hours chasing down data across disconnected systems. insightsoftware addresses this reality with AI-powered solutions that deliver insights where finance professionals actually work.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a clear signal that our relentless focus on customers, innovation, and execution is making a real impact,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of insightsoftware.“Over the past year, we've increased investment in key areas across our four business units. This involves accelerating product development and providing innovative, AI-powered solutions that address the needs of modern finance teams. Our Inc. 5000 ranking is one of the many signals validating the strength of our portfolio. More than 34,000 finance teams rely on our solutions to make faster, more strategic business decisions.”

As organizations face an uncertain economic environment, they require trust in data and speed in deriving insights. insightsoftware is meeting this demand with modern solutions which have been key drivers for the company's overall growth. In the past year, insightsoftware has introduced several new AI-powered solutions including JustPerfor and Lineo . Such solutions empower finance teams to collaborate with ease, enhance financial processes, and improve decision-making to drive business value.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.co .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

