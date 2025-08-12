403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches 25-Year Anniversary Editions Of Activa 110, Activa 125 & SP125
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 12 August 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today proudly announced the launch of 25-year Anniversary Editions of three of the most iconic models – Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125, celebrating the enduring legacy of Honda's 25 years in India. Since its debut in 2001, the Honda Activa has become a household name and continues to dominate the scooter market, while the SP125 has emerged as one of the most successful motorcycles for Honda in recent times. Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open. They will be available at all HMSI authorized dealerships by the end of August 2025.
Introducing the new 25-year Anniversary Edition models, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“For 25 years, the Activa has been more than just a scooter – it has been a trusted companion, a symbol of reliability, and an inseparable part of India's mobility story. This year, as Honda celebrates 25 years in India and the remarkable milestone of 70 million two-wheelers produced in the country achieved early this year, we are proud to introduce the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125. These special editions are a tribute to our customers' unwavering trust and a reaffirmation of Honda's commitment to delivering exceptional value for decades to come.”
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The Activa is more than just a scooter, it is a trusted companion for crores of families across India and proudly stays true to its tagline 'Scooter bole toh Activa'. Over the last
25 years, it has shaped India's two-wheeler landscape and truly won the hearts of people from all walks of life. The SP125, on the other hand, has become one of the most admired motorcycles in the 125cc segment, striking the perfect balance between style, comfort, and performance. With the newly launched 25-year Anniversary Editions, we are not just offering products – we are inviting our customers to celebrate a legacy of trust and leadership with unmatched dominance.”
Honda Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125: 25-year Anniversary Editions
The new 25-year Anniversary Edition models have been designed to make heads turn with a fresh and distinctive look that adds a premium appeal to their timeless design. The Activa 110 and Activa 125 feature exclusive anniversary graphics on the body panels, sleek black chrome finish at the front, and a 25-year Anniversary logo on the front panel – a proud reminder of the scooter's legacy. The alloy wheels come finished in a striking pyrite brown metallic colour.
Further elevating the premium quotient, the seat and inner panels feature a café-brown/black finish, depending on the colour variant for Activa 110 while in Activa 125, it is finished in black only. All three 25-year Anniversary Edition models are available only in the DLX variant and in two colour shades - Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic, reflecting their sophistication and style.
Just like the Activa family scooters, the SP125's 25-year Anniversary Edition model also gets stylish anniversary graphics on the body panels with updated colour accents, the 25-year Anniversary logo on fuel tank, and pyrite brown metallic finished alloy wheels. In terms of equipment, all of them get a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.
At their heart, the Activa 110 & Activa 125 get a 109.51cc & 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine, respectively. The SP125 is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine. Safety and comfort have always been prioritized as they get a side-stand engine cut-off feature, Honda's Combined Braking System (CBS), and tubeless tyres.
Price and Availability:
Bookings for the new 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open. Customers can book these models either online by logging onto the company website ( or offline by visiting their nearest authorized dealership. They will be available at HMSI dealerships by the end of August 2025.
Introducing the new 25-year Anniversary Edition models, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“For 25 years, the Activa has been more than just a scooter – it has been a trusted companion, a symbol of reliability, and an inseparable part of India's mobility story. This year, as Honda celebrates 25 years in India and the remarkable milestone of 70 million two-wheelers produced in the country achieved early this year, we are proud to introduce the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125. These special editions are a tribute to our customers' unwavering trust and a reaffirmation of Honda's commitment to delivering exceptional value for decades to come.”
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“The Activa is more than just a scooter, it is a trusted companion for crores of families across India and proudly stays true to its tagline 'Scooter bole toh Activa'. Over the last
25 years, it has shaped India's two-wheeler landscape and truly won the hearts of people from all walks of life. The SP125, on the other hand, has become one of the most admired motorcycles in the 125cc segment, striking the perfect balance between style, comfort, and performance. With the newly launched 25-year Anniversary Editions, we are not just offering products – we are inviting our customers to celebrate a legacy of trust and leadership with unmatched dominance.”
Honda Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125: 25-year Anniversary Editions
The new 25-year Anniversary Edition models have been designed to make heads turn with a fresh and distinctive look that adds a premium appeal to their timeless design. The Activa 110 and Activa 125 feature exclusive anniversary graphics on the body panels, sleek black chrome finish at the front, and a 25-year Anniversary logo on the front panel – a proud reminder of the scooter's legacy. The alloy wheels come finished in a striking pyrite brown metallic colour.
Further elevating the premium quotient, the seat and inner panels feature a café-brown/black finish, depending on the colour variant for Activa 110 while in Activa 125, it is finished in black only. All three 25-year Anniversary Edition models are available only in the DLX variant and in two colour shades - Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic, reflecting their sophistication and style.
Just like the Activa family scooters, the SP125's 25-year Anniversary Edition model also gets stylish anniversary graphics on the body panels with updated colour accents, the 25-year Anniversary logo on fuel tank, and pyrite brown metallic finished alloy wheels. In terms of equipment, all of them get a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.
At their heart, the Activa 110 & Activa 125 get a 109.51cc & 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine, respectively. The SP125 is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine. Safety and comfort have always been prioritized as they get a side-stand engine cut-off feature, Honda's Combined Braking System (CBS), and tubeless tyres.
Price and Availability:
Bookings for the new 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open. Customers can book these models either online by logging onto the company website ( or offline by visiting their nearest authorized dealership. They will be available at HMSI dealerships by the end of August 2025.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment