Sorcero Named On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero , the AI-powered intelligence platform for life sciences, announced today it has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies in 2025. Ranking 684 in the company's first year of inclusion highlights the company's rapid growth and the significant market need for its technology.

This recognition underscores Sorcero's commitment to building a trusted and responsible life sciences AI platform, which empowers medical and commercial teams with go-to-market intelligence and medical insights. By helping life sciences organizations accelerate insights, support regulatory rigor, and ultimately get life-changing treatments to patients faster, Sorcero's technology is making a tangible impact.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a powerful validation of our mission and the trust our partners place in us," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder of Sorcero. "Our success is more than just about our technology; it is also about the deep partnerships we have built. We are proud to work alongside leading biopharma teams who share our vision of leveraging AI to strengthen safety monitoring, enhance compliance, and improve patient outcomes."

Founded in 2018, Sorcero's AI-powered intelligence platform enhances human expertise, surfacing deeper meaning and context from medical content to drive strategic action. This achievement marks a year of strong momentum for Sorcero as it continues to redefine how the life sciences industry uses data to drive innovation and patient-centric care.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining advanced natural language processing with domain-specific expertise, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals access and utilize critical information. The company's innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Google Business Applications Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences in 2025, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: .

Media Contacts:

Roger That Communications for Sorcero

[email protected]

SOURCE Sorcero

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED