Ka'chava Launches Its First New Flavor In Three Years: Strawberry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ka'Chava's newest flavor brings a nostalgic twist to functional nutrition, delivering the same superfood-powered meal customers know and love in a bright, craveable new option. Reminiscent of your favorite childhood milkshake, Strawberry joins the brand's existing lineup - Chocolate, Vanilla, Chai, Coconut Acai, and Matcha - and, like all Ka'Chava products, is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and made without soy, dairy, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives.

"We're thrilled to launch our most requested flavor, Strawberry. Carefully crafted with real strawberries and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, it delivers head-to-toe nutrition in every creamy sip." said Louise Todd, President of Ka'Chava. "With Strawberry joining our top-selling Chocolate and Vanilla, we've perfected the trio of classic flavors our customers love, offering a truly complete meal to help them feel their best."

Ka'Chava is available direct-to-consumer at kachava ($69.95 one-time purchase; $59.95 with subscription), on Amazon, and at select retailers. With over 66,000 five-star reviews, Ka'Chava is helping people control cravings, nourish their bodies, and fuel adventure without compromising on taste, convenience, or quality.

For more information on Ka'Chava Strawberry and other products, visit and follow along on Instagram @kachava.

About Ka'Chava:

Ka'Chava is the original whole body meal shake, designed to make eating well effortless. Each shake is made with 85+ superfoods, nutrients and plant-based ingredients that support energy, digestion, strength metabolism, cognition, immunity, and overall wellness. Available in six flavors, Ka'Chava is loved by millions and backed by 66,000+ five-star reviews. Learn more at .

