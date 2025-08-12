Drones Boost Grid Reliability With Faster Inspection Of 400 Miles Of Power Lines

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy has expanded its use of drone technology across the electric grid by doubling its fleet in the past 2 years reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, safe and affordable service. By enhancing inspection speed and accessibility, drones enable the early detection and resolution of potential issues-particularly in areas where traditional inspections are difficult-helping to prevent service disruptions and improve customer experience.

"Reliability is at the core of everything we do," said Greg Salisbury, SVP & president of electric distribution at Consumers Energy. "Drones allow us to spot and fix problems before they impact customers, and to respond faster and more safely when outages do occur."

What once required helicopters or crews to walk rugged terrain is now being done faster and more affordably, thanks to a growing fleet of 40 drones and 40 licensed pilots-as more teams across the company experience the benefits of drone technology. Power line inspections are the most common use. While the company's helicopter crews inspect approximately 4,000 miles of overhead electric lines each year, there are around 400 miles of lines that are inaccessible due to thick brush, protected airspace or challenging geography in urban areas. This is where drones come in.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging, drones provide a bird's-eye view of poles and equipment - capturing photos and video that help team members identify damage or deterioration. This not only supports regular maintenance but also helps pinpoint areas that may need tree trimming to protect nearby lines.

"This is no longer experimental - drones are a vital tool in how we inspect and maintain the grid," said Benjamin Strandskov, who leads Consumers Energy's drone program. "They give us a faster, safer way to see what's happening in places we couldn't easily reach before."

The benefits also expand from everyday work into storm recovery. After severe weather like the March ice storm in Northern Michigan, drones were deployed in areas that were unsafe to walk in and inaccessible by vehicle. Drones provided critical visibility to speed up a safe restoration by delivering real-time images of damaged infrastructure and confirming that power lines were clear of damage prior to being re-energized.

Consumers Energy's drone program and the inclusion of other innovative tools and projects are critical to our long-term strategy to strengthen the grid, reduce outages and prepare for the energy needs of the future as outlined in the company's Reliability Roadmap . These investments helped to reduce customers' average time without power by over 20 minutes last year .

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job number one is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, flexible, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED