Broadwind Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Live Teleconference:
|877-407-9716
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, August 19, 2025:
|Teleconference Replay:
|844-512-2921
|Conference ID:
|13754693
ABOUT BROADWIND
Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company's business performance. The Company's management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company's past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company's management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains“forward-looking statements”-that is, statements related to future, not past, events-as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the“Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“should,”“may,”“plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance as set forth in this release; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related phase out, extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an“ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the effects of proxy contests and actions of activist stockholders; (xx) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xxi) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); (xxii) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price; (xxiii) our ability to complete the sale of our industrial fabrication operations in Manitowoc, Wisconsin (the“Manitowoc Sale”) in a timely manner, if at all; and (xxiv) the impact that the Manitowoc Sale may have on our current plans and operations. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K and in Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.
IR CONTACT
Stefan Neely or Noel Ryan
...
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|1,037
|$
|7,721
|Accounts receivable, net
|15,436
|13,454
|AMP credit receivable
|2,880
|2,533
|Contract assets
|1,593
|836
|Inventories
|51,432
|39,950
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,074
|2,374
|Assets held for sale
|3,849
|-
|Total current assets
|78,301
|66,868
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|40,635
|45,572
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|9,982
|13,841
|Intangible assets, net
|1,072
|1,403
|Other assets
|521
|606
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|130,511
|$
|128,290
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|19,099
|$
|1,454
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|2,229
|2,266
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|1,606
|2,115
|Accounts payable
|20,025
|16,080
|Accrued liabilities
|4,007
|3,605
|Customer deposits
|4,341
|18,037
|Total current liabilities
|51,307
|43,557
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|7,006
|7,742
|Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|3,089
|3,777
|Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|10,150
|13,799
|Other
|6
|15
|Total long-term liabilities
|20,251
|25,333
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 23,315,401
|and 22,593,589 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and
|December 31, 2024, respectively
|23
|23
|Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
|respectively
|(1,842
|)
|(1,842
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|402,476
|401,564
|Accumulated deficit
|(341,704
|)
|(340,345
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|58,953
|59,400
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|130,511
|$
|128,290
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|39,235
|$
|36,452
|$
|76,073
|$
|74,068
|Cost of sales.
|35,260
|30,886
|67,772
|61,865
|Gross profit
|3,975
|5,566
|8,301
|12,203
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,974
|4,143
|7,951
|8,537
|Intangible amortization
|166
|166
|331
|331
|Total operating expenses
|4,140
|4,309
|8,282
|8,868
|Operating (loss) income
|(165
|)
|1,257
|19
|3,335
|OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net:
|Interest expense, net
|(783
|)
|(726
|)
|(1,299
|)
|(1,258
|)
|Other, net
|(8
|)
|4
|(10
|)
|7
|Total other expense, net
|(791
|)
|(722
|)
|(1,309
|)
|(1,251
|)
|Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes
|(956
|)
|535
|(1,290
|)
|2,084
|Provision for income taxes
|33
|53
|69
|92
|NET (LOSS) INCOME
|$
|(989
|)
|$
|482
|$
|(1,359
|)
|$
|1,992
|NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.09
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
|22,773
|21,783
|22,568
|21,689
|NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.09
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
|22,773
|22,003
|22,568
|21,904
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,359
|)
|$
|1,992
|Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,345
|3,314
|Deferred income taxes
|(9
|)
|2
|Stock-based compensation
|546
|576
|Allowance for credit losses
|(16
|)
|(2
|)
|Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan
|622
|595
|Gain on disposal of assets
|(1
|)
|(114
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,966
|)
|5,061
|AMP credit receivable
|(347
|)
|5,360
|Contract assets
|(757
|)
|302
|Inventories
|(11,482
|)
|(1,397
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|300
|1,111
|Accounts payable
|4,134
|(4,328
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|402
|(2,130
|)
|Customer deposits
|(13,696
|)
|(13,728
|)
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
|(214
|)
|(41
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities............................................................................................................
|(20,498
|)
|(3,427
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,116
|)
|(2,534
|)
|Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment
|1
|159
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,115
|)
|(2,375
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from line of credit, net
|17,634
|5,914
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|1,421
|Payments on long-term debt
|(724
|)
|(681
|)
|Payments on finance leases
|(725
|)
|(883
|)
|Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock
|(256
|)
|(130
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,929
|5,641
|NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(6,684
|)
|(161
|)
|CASH beginning of the period
|7,721
|1,099
|CASH end of the period
|$
|1,037
|$
|938
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|ORDERS:
|Heavy Fabrications
|$
|248
|$
|9,138
|$
|10,318
|$
|20,359
|Gearing
|6,799
|4,704
|14,759
|15,150
|Industrial Solutions
|13,909
|4,530
|24,013
|11,859
|Total orders
|$
|20,956
|$
|18,372
|$
|49,090
|$
|47,368
|REVENUES:
|Heavy Fabrications
|$
|24,989
|$
|19,611
|$
|50,236
|$
|41,628
|Gearing
|7,284
|10,454
|13,251
|18,791
|Industrial Solutions
|7,363
|6,463
|13,010
|14,456
|Corporate and Other
|(401
|)
|(76
|)
|(424
|)
|(807
|)
|Total revenues
|$
|39,235
|$
|36,452
|$
|76,073
|$
|74,068
|OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS):
|Heavy Fabrications
|$
|1,711
|$
|1,557
|$
|3,952
|$
|3,601
|Gearing
|(819
|)
|482
|(1,711
|)
|508
|Industrial Solutions
|486
|623
|816
|2,390
|Corporate and Other
|(1,543
|)
|(1,405
|)
|(3,038
|)
|(3,164
|)
|Total operating income (loss)
|$
|(165
|)
|$
|1,257
|$
|19
|$
|3,335
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Consolidated
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(989
|)
|$
|482
|$
|(1,359
|)
|$
|1,992
|Interest Expense
|783
|726
|1,299
|1,258
|Income Tax Provision
|33
|53
|69
|92
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,643
|1,718
|3,345
|3,314
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|615
|663
|1,099
|1,165
|Proxy Contest-Related Expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,085
|$
|3,642
|$
|4,453
|$
|7,811
|Heavy Fabrications Segment
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|1,500
|$
|1,699
|$
|3,217
|$
|4,287
|Interest Expense
|207
|264
|354
|354
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
|3
|(408
|)
|381
|(1,038
|)
|Depreciation
|964
|1,022
|1,985
|1,933
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|168
|222
|353
|400
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,842
|$
|2,799
|$
|6,290
|$
|5,936
|Gearing Segment
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(878
|)
|$
|422
|$
|(1,839
|)
|$
|387
|Interest Expense
|58
|53
|121
|106
|Income Tax Provision
|1
|7
|7
|14
|Depreciation and Amortization
|550
|553
|1,099
|1,093
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|123
|128
|221
|230
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(146
|)
|$
|1,163
|$
|(391
|)
|$
|1,830
|Industrial Solutions Segment
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|319
|$
|471
|$
|516
|$
|2,055
|Interest Expense
|135
|115
|249
|278
|Income Tax Provision
|23
|35
|35
|58
|Depreciation and Amortization
|114
|106
|228
|205
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|81
|76
|135
|126
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|672
|$
|803
|$
|1,163
|$
|2,722
|Corporate and Other
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(1,930
|)
|$
|(2,110
|)
|$
|(3,253
|)
|$
|(4,737
|)
|Interest Expense
|383
|294
|575
|520
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
|6
|419
|(354
|)
|1,058
|Depreciation and Amortization
|15
|37
|33
|83
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|243
|237
|390
|409
|Proxy Contest-Related Expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(1,283
|)
|$
|(1,123
|)
|$
|(2,609
|)
|$
|(2,677
|)
