Pearlescent Pigment Market Share To Reach $2.2 Billion By 2031 Global Industry Size, Trends, Competitor Strategies
Report Coverage & Details:
Forecast Period 2022–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $1.2 Billion
Market Size in 2031 $2.2 Billion
CAGR 6.3%
No. of Pages in Report 200
Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region.
Drivers Increase in demand for pearlescent pigment from cosmetics and personal care industry
Surge in disposable incomes and change in the living standard
Growing demand for pearlescent paint in passenger vehicles
Restraints Rise in veganism is hindering the demand for natural pearl essence
Opportunities Product Innovation
The global pearlescent pigment market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.
By type, the titanium dioxide mica segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The ferric oxide mica, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
By application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The cosmetics and personal care segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The plastics, printing ink, and other segments are also analyzed through the report.
By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global pearlescent pigment market report include BASF SE, Eckart GmbH, Geotech International B.V., Sun Chemical, RIKA Technology Co., Ltd., Kromachem Ltd, IFC Solutions, Zhejiang Ruicheng New Material Co., Ltd., Chemical Technologies SIA, and Kuncai Americas, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
