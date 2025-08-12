Pearlescent Pigment Market Share To Reach $2.2 Billion By 2031 Global Industry Size, Trends, Competitor Strategies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The study covers nearly 20 countries. The segment analysis of each country in terms of value and volume during the forecast period 2021-2031.

- Allied Market Research WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pearlescent pigment market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @Report Coverage & Details:Forecast Period 2022–2031Base Year 2021Market Size in 2021 $1.2 BillionMarket Size in 2031 $2.2 BillionCAGR 6.3%No. of Pages in Report 200Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region.Drivers Increase in demand for pearlescent pigment from cosmetics and personal care industrySurge in disposable incomes and change in the living standardGrowing demand for pearlescent paint in passenger vehiclesRestraints Rise in veganism is hindering the demand for natural pearl essenceOpportunities Product InnovationThe global pearlescent pigment market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @By type, the titanium dioxide mica segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The ferric oxide mica, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.By application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The cosmetics and personal care segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The plastics, printing ink, and other segments are also analyzed through the report.By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global pearlescent pigment market report include BASF SE, Eckart GmbH, Geotech International B.V., Sun Chemical, RIKA Technology Co., Ltd., Kromachem Ltd, IFC Solutions, Zhejiang Ruicheng New Material Co., Ltd., Chemical Technologies SIA, and Kuncai Americas, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.