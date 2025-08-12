Gogoro Releases Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
GOGORO INC
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 92,026
|
|
$ 117,148
|
Trade receivables
|
20,295
|
|
16,977
|
Inventories 2
|
43,301
|
|
44,972
|
Other assets, current 3
|
68,175
|
|
23,727
|
Total current assets
|
223,797
|
|
202,824
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment 2
|
475,055
|
|
438,255
|
Right-of-use assets
|
32,247
|
|
35,303
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
16,011
|
|
16,117
|
Other assets, non-current
|
8,355
|
|
7,928
|
Total assets
|
$ 755,465
|
|
$ 700,427
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, current
|
$ 114,274
|
|
$ 103,018
|
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|
819
|
|
2,654
|
Notes and trade payables
|
24,432
|
|
29,351
|
Contract liabilities, current
|
15,403
|
|
11,869
|
Lease liabilities, current
|
15,941
|
|
9,446
|
Financial liabilities at amortized cost, current 4
|
5,000
|
|
24,586
|
Provisions, current
|
4,876
|
|
4,240
|
Other liabilities, current
|
40,322
|
|
40,465
|
Total current liabilities
|
221,067
|
|
225,629
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, non-current
|
329,184
|
|
253,750
|
Lease liabilities, non-current
|
17,273
|
|
26,966
|
Financial liabilities at amortized cost, non-current 4
|
20,000
|
|
-
|
Provisions, non-current
|
1,661
|
|
1,419
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
14,446
|
|
16,123
|
Total liabilities
|
603,631
|
|
523,887
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
151,834
|
|
176,540
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 755,465
|
|
$ 700,427
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
$ 27,748
|
|
$ 23,337
|
Semi-finished goods
|
3,546
|
|
2,667
|
Merchandise
|
12,007
|
|
18,968
|
Total inventories
|
$ 43,301
|
|
$ 44,972
|
|
2 On June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company classified $22.3 million and $27.7 million, respectively of undeployed battery packs and related battery cells in property, plant and equipment based on the Company's deployment plan for the next 12 months.
|
3 During the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company drew down NT$2.0 billion (approximately $68.3 million). Of this amount, NT$1.4 billion (approximately $46.4 million) was placed in a term deposit with an original maturity of more than 90 days. In accordance with IFRS, the deposit has been classified as Other Current Assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2025.
|
4 As of June 30, 2025, the $20.0 million put options previously classified under current financial liabilities at amortized cost was reclassified to non-current financial liabilities, as the Company has met contractual requirements that result in a right to defer settlement beyond 12 months from the reporting date.
|
GOGORO INC
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except net loss per share)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating revenues
|
$ 65,813
|
|
$ 80,944
|
|
$ 129,434
|
|
$ 150,655
|
Cost of revenues
|
65,591
|
|
76,772
|
|
126,106
|
|
142,010
|
Gross profit
|
222
|
|
4,172
|
|
3,328
|
|
8,645
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,109
|
|
11,687
|
|
15,487
|
|
22,268
|
General and administrative
|
7,317
|
|
8,573
|
|
13,980
|
|
17,942
|
Research and development
|
6,399
|
|
8,459
|
|
12,385
|
|
17,825
|
Other operating expense
|
1,867
|
|
54
|
|
2,054
|
|
508
|
Total operating expenses
|
23,692
|
|
28,773
|
|
43,906
|
|
58,543
|
Loss from operations
|
(23,470)
|
|
(24,601)
|
|
(40,578)
|
|
(49,898)
|
Non-operating income and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(3,117)
|
|
(2,516)
|
|
(6,067)
|
|
(5,244)
|
Other income, net
|
265
|
|
1,313
|
|
1,423
|
|
3,729
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
52
|
|
6,352
|
|
1,835
|
|
19,550
|
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method
|
(257)
|
|
(603)
|
|
(1,702)
|
|
(1,319)
|
Total non-operating (expense) income
|
(3,057)
|
|
4,546
|
|
(4,511)
|
|
16,716
|
Net loss
|
(26,527)
|
|
(20,055)
|
|
(45,089)
|
|
(33,182)
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation
|
19,075
|
|
(2,707)
|
|
16,972
|
|
(11,026)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$ (7,452)
|
|
$ (22,762)
|
|
$ (28,117)
|
|
$ (44,208)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
$ (0.14)
|
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|
295,244
|
|
246,535
|
|
294,864
|
|
241,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
Operating revenues:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales of hardware and others
|
$ 28,190
|
|
$ 46,282
|
|
$ 57,338
|
|
$ 83,540
|
Battery swapping service
|
37,623
|
|
34,662
|
|
72,096
|
|
67,115
|
Total
|
$ 65,813
|
|
$ 80,944
|
|
$ 129,434
|
|
$ 150,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
Share-based compensation:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 57
|
|
$ 320
|
|
$ 160
|
|
$ 602
|
Sales and marketing
|
109
|
|
505
|
|
279
|
|
954
|
General and administrative
|
326
|
|
2,136
|
|
815
|
|
3,809
|
Research and development
|
194
|
|
1,080
|
|
515
|
|
2,054
|
Total
|
$ 686
|
|
$ 4,041
|
|
$ 1,769
|
|
$ 7,419
|
GOGORO INC
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (45,089)
|
|
$ (33,182)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
45,193
|
|
50,050
|
Impairment losses associated with facilities, inventories and receivables
|
96
|
|
1,920
|
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method
|
1,702
|
|
1,319
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
(1,835)
|
|
(19,550)
|
Interest expense, net
|
6,067
|
|
5,244
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,769
|
|
7,419
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net 5
|
10,441
|
|
4,444
|
Recognition of provisions
|
951
|
|
66
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
(3,727)
|
|
(3,754)
|
Inventories
|
8,212
|
|
(2,677)
|
Other current assets 5
|
387
|
|
1,323
|
Notes and trade payables
|
(4,919)
|
|
(2,303)
|
Contract liabilities
|
2,838
|
|
8,401
|
Other liabilities
|
(284)
|
|
(6,554)
|
Provisions
|
(1,187)
|
|
(2,081)
|
Cash generated from operations
|
20,615
|
|
10,085
|
Interest expense paid, net
|
(5,441)
|
|
(5,331)
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
15,174
|
|
4,754
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments for property, plant and equipment, net
|
(33,881)
|
|
(45,139)
|
Increase in refundable deposits
|
(645)
|
|
(442)
|
Payments of intangible assets, net
|
(70)
|
|
(62)
|
Increase in other financial assets
|
(49,118)
|
|
(286)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(83,714)
|
|
(45,929)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
78,425
|
|
33,826
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(34,646)
|
|
(29,778)
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares
|
-
|
|
75,000
|
Guarantee deposits received (refund)
|
114
|
|
(167)
|
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
|
(6,248)
|
|
(6,415)
|
Net cash generated from financing activities
|
37,645
|
|
72,466
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
5,773
|
|
(8,290)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(25,122)
|
|
23,001
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
117,148
|
|
173,885
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 92,026
|
|
$ 196,886
|
|
5 The Company identified that an amount of $3.9 million, related to the disposal of PCBA board resulting from battery upgrade initiatives which was previously classified as changes in other current assets, but has been reclassified to loss on disposal of property and equipment all within operating activities, in the comparative period for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This reclassification had no impact on the net cash generated from operating activities, net change in cash and cash equivalents or on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of balance sheets, comprehensive income, or equity.
|
GOGORO INC
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Capital Surplus
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Exchange Difference
|
|
Total Equity
|
Balance as of December 31, 2024
|
$ 29
|
|
$ 734,460
|
|
$ (548,732)
|
|
$ (9,217)
|
|
$ 176,540
|
Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(45,089)
|
|
-
|
|
(45,089)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16,972
|
|
16,972
|
Changes in percentage of ownership interest in investments accounted for using equity method
|
-
|
|
1,642
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,642
|
Shared-based compensation
|
-
|
|
1,769
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,769
|
Balance as of June 30, 2025
|
$ 29
|
|
$ 737,871
|
|
$ (593,821)
|
|
$ 7,755
|
|
$ 151,834
|
GOGORO INC.
|
Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
IFRS
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating revenues:
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
FX effect
|
|
Revenue
|
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
|
Sales of hardware and others
|
$ 28,190
|
|
$ (1,274)
|
|
$ 26,916
|
|
$ 46,282
|
|
(39.1) %
|
|
(41.8) %
|
Battery swapping service
|
37,623
|
|
(1,845)
|
|
35,778
|
|
34,662
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
3.2 %
|
Total
|
$ 65,813
|
|
$ (3,119)
|
|
$ 62,694
|
|
$ 80,944
|
|
(18.7) %
|
|
(22.5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
IFRS
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating revenues:
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
FX effect
|
|
Revenue
|
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
|
Sales of hardware and others
|
$ 57,338
|
|
$ 77
|
|
$ 57,415
|
|
$ 83,540
|
|
(31.4) %
|
|
(31.3) %
|
Battery swapping service
|
72,096
|
|
(259)
|
|
71,837
|
|
67,115
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
7.0 %
|
Total
|
$ 129,434
|
|
$ (182)
|
|
$ 129,252
|
|
$ 150,655
|
|
(14.1) %
|
|
(14.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Gross profit and gross margin
|
$ 222
|
0.3 %
|
|
$ 4,172
|
5.2 %
|
|
$ 3,328
|
2.6 %
|
|
$ 8,645
|
5.7 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
57
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
602
|
|
Battery upgrade initiatives [1]
|
10,940
|
|
|
6,450
|
|
|
19,287
|
|
|
10,560
|
|
Battery swapping service rebate
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,661
|
|
Non-IFRS gross profit and gross margin
|
$ 11,219
|
17.0 %
|
|
$ 10,942
|
13.5 %
|
|
$ 22,775
|
17.6 %
|
|
$ 21,468
|
14.2 %
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (26,527)
|
|
$ (20,055)
|
|
$ (45,089)
|
|
$ (33,182)
|
Share-based compensation
|
686
|
|
4,041
|
|
1,769
|
|
7,419
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
(52)
|
|
(6,352)
|
|
(1,835)
|
|
(19,550)
|
Battery upgrade initiatives 6
|
10,940
|
|
6,450
|
|
19,287
|
|
10,560
|
Battery swapping service rebate
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,661
|
Impairment charges 7
|
1,406
|
|
-
|
|
1,406
|
|
-
|
Non-IFRS net loss
|
$ (13,547)
|
|
$ (15,916)
|
|
$ (24,462)
|
|
$ (33,092)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (26,527)
|
|
$ (20,055)
|
|
$ (45,089)
|
|
$ (33,182)
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,117
|
|
2,516
|
|
6,067
|
|
5,244
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,908
|
|
25,370
|
|
45,193
|
|
50,050
|
EBITDA
|
(502)
|
|
7,831
|
|
6,171
|
|
22,112
|
Share-based compensation
|
686
|
|
4,041
|
|
1,769
|
|
7,419
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
(52)
|
|
(6,352)
|
|
(1,835)
|
|
(19,550)
|
Battery upgrade initiatives 6
|
10,940
|
|
6,450
|
|
19,287
|
|
10,560
|
Battery swapping service rebate
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,661
|
Impairment charges 7
|
1,406
|
|
-
|
|
1,406
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 12,478
|
|
$ 11,970
|
|
$ 26,798
|
|
$ 22,202
|
|
6 The three months ended June 30, 2024 battery upgrade initiatives amount includes retrieval and other attributable costs which previously were not reported in our unaudited Reconciliations of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS tables in the second quarter of 2024.
|
7 In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized an impairment loss related to a foreign subsidiary asset, based on updated information and assessments that met the impairment trigger as a result of recalibrating Gogoro's international business.
SOURCE GogoroWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment