Hrithik Roshan Claims 'War 2 Is Going To Be Something Unmissable'

Hrithik Roshan believes that his upcoming action entertainer "War 2" opposite NTR will be an unmissable project for movie buffs.

Hrithik revealed that the love, appreciation, and encouragement he received for playing Kabir in "War" reminded him of the love that he got for "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai", "Dhoom 2", and "Krrish".

Talking about what it has been like playing Kabir yet again, Hrithik added: "And this time I'm coming back with Kabir, and it's such a joy to play that character that everyone loved so much, I hope. This time he's more intense and even more in a dilemma than he was-very, very emotional. So War 2, I think, is going to be something unmissable.”

Despite a memorable experience, shooting "War 2" has been a challenging journey for Hrithik. While he had to overcome several major injuries, he believes that every bit of the pain was worth it to give the audience a movie that they can truly love.

“It was difficult (to push through and overcome pain and injury). We worked very, very hard. All the pain, all the injury while filming War 2 has been worth it. When I felt pain while I was shooting War 2, I was thinking, is all this worth it?-but when I see the love for it, of course it is worth it," the 'Super 30' actor shared.

The makers plan to release "War 2" in Hindi and Telugu at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, making the film a part of the Yash Raj YRF Spy Universe.

Aside from Hrithik, the action entertainer will also star Kiara Advani and NTR as the lead, marking the Bollywood debut of the 'RRR' actor.

"War 2" is gearing up to release in the cinema halls on August 14th in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.