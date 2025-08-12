Docstation Launches AI-Powered Vaccine Billing Solution To Help Pharmacies Boost Revenue This Flu Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DocStation's new lightweight vaccine billing solution helps retail pharmacies earn 132% more per claim vs PBM billing with 1-day setup & seamless integration

- Spencer Hodges, PharmD & Vice President at Boone Drug in North CarolinaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DocStation, the leading platform for retail pharmacies to capture revenue, has officially announced the recent launch of its new, lightweight vaccine billing solution, purpose-built to help community pharmacies maximize revenue and streamline operations during their busiest season. The new product allows pharmacies to bill vaccines and clinical services to the medical benefit-earning up to 132% more per claim compared to traditional PBM billing-without leaving their existing dispensing workflows.With prescription margins shrinking and no change to PBM reform legislation, independent and regional pharmacies are rapidly expanding into higher-margin services. DocStation's new solution helps pharmacies capture net new revenue from vaccines, specialty injectables, and clinical services they're already providing, all while cutting costs by replacing multiple point-solution vendors with DocStation's integrated platform.DocStation's vaccine billing solution includes:- BIN-based billing workflow for easy onboarding- Automated claim identification and pre-filled submissions for frontline staff- Advanced AI-powered features, including payer prediction, Medicare Advantage passback eligibility, advanced claim edits, billing automation, and back billing- Seamless access to DocStation's full platform, including appointments & scheduling, patient messaging & revenue cycle management tools“Our mission is to put pharmacies back in control of their revenue,” said Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation.“This solution can be set up in a day, integrates with existing pharmacy management system, and automatically surfaces billable opportunities. We're making it easier than ever for pharmacies to do the work they already do-and get paid fairly for it.”Early adopters are already seeing significant returns. Spencer Hodges, PharmD & Vice President at Boone Drug in North Carolina, shared about his recent experience moving his pharmacies to DocStation:“It was really quick. Within a few days we were set up. One of our stores has already had enough paid claims and additional profit to cover DocStation subscription fees for the next 20 months. And that's just a handful of claims. We're not even into flu season yet.”Unlike traditional point solutions, DocStation's approach is turnkey and scalable. Pharmacies can start billing through DocStation's BIN immediately, with no disruption to dispensing workflows and minimal staff training required.“Pharmacies don't have time to wrestle with complicated tech during flu season,” added Anderegg,“We've built a tool that works behind the scenes so owners and staff can focus on patient care, not paperwork.”The new vaccine solution is available immediately for pharmacies nationwide.For more information, visit or contact ....

