Docstation Launches AI-Powered Vaccine Billing Solution To Help Pharmacies Boost Revenue This Flu Season
With prescription margins shrinking and no change to PBM reform legislation, independent and regional pharmacies are rapidly expanding into higher-margin services. DocStation's new solution helps pharmacies capture net new revenue from vaccines, specialty injectables, and clinical services they're already providing, all while cutting costs by replacing multiple point-solution vendors with DocStation's integrated platform.
DocStation's vaccine billing solution includes:
- BIN-based billing workflow for easy onboarding
- Automated claim identification and pre-filled submissions for frontline staff
- Advanced AI-powered features, including payer prediction, Medicare Advantage passback eligibility, advanced claim edits, billing automation, and back billing
- Seamless access to DocStation's full platform, including appointments & scheduling, patient messaging & revenue cycle management tools
“Our mission is to put pharmacies back in control of their revenue,” said Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation.“This solution can be set up in a day, integrates with existing pharmacy management system, and automatically surfaces billable opportunities. We're making it easier than ever for pharmacies to do the work they already do-and get paid fairly for it.”
Early adopters are already seeing significant returns. Spencer Hodges, PharmD & Vice President at Boone Drug in North Carolina, shared about his recent experience moving his pharmacies to DocStation:
“It was really quick. Within a few days we were set up. One of our stores has already had enough paid claims and additional profit to cover DocStation subscription fees for the next 20 months. And that's just a handful of claims. We're not even into flu season yet.”
Unlike traditional point solutions, DocStation's approach is turnkey and scalable. Pharmacies can start billing through DocStation's BIN immediately, with no disruption to dispensing workflows and minimal staff training required.
“Pharmacies don't have time to wrestle with complicated tech during flu season,” added Anderegg,“We've built a tool that works behind the scenes so owners and staff can focus on patient care, not paperwork.”
The new vaccine solution is available immediately for pharmacies nationwide.
For more information, visit or contact ....
Press Releases
DocStation, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment