Quad-C Announces Investment In O6 Environmental

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, announced its investment in O6 Environmental, LLC ("O6 Environmental" or the "Company"). O6 Environmental is a provider of environmental services including environmental remediation, industrial cleaning, liquid waste processing, waste disposal and emergency response services.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, O6 Environmental offers customers end-to-end solutions to address demand for every component of the remediation, industrial cleaning and waste lifecycle. O6 primarily serves the utility, manufacturing & industrial, government, energy infrastructure and construction end markets.

Dan Giesler, CEO of O6 Environmental, commented, "We are excited to enter our next phase of growth in partnership with Quad-C. The Quad-C team has an established track record as a collaborative and value-added partner to management teams. We believe their operational expertise and deep experience within industrials and infrastructure services will be instrumental as we continue to drive growth."

Tom Hickey, Senior Partner at Quad-C, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome O6 Environmental to our industrial services portfolio. Dan and his team have done a tremendous job building a leading environmental services platform known for its excellent customer service, safety and technical capabilities."

Matt Trotta, Principal at Quad-C, noted, "We look forward to working in partnership with the O6 Environmental team to expand its geographic footprint, broaden its service offerings and leverage tailwinds within the industry."

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Harris Williams acted as financial advisor to O6 Environmental. Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to Quad-C.

ABOUT QUAD-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4.5 billion of capital in 86 platform companies and over 390 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit

ABOUT O6 ENVIRONMENTAL

Founded in 2014, O6 Environmental, LLC is a super-regional leader in environmental remediation and essential environmental and industrial services, serving diverse and high-growth end markets. The company delivers a differentiated suite of non-discretionary services, including environmental remediation, industrial cleaning, non-hazardous liquid waste processing, third-party waste disposal and emergency response solutions.

As a trusted partner to leading environmental consultancies, O6 Environmental, LLC addresses critical environmental challenges for blue-chip clients across a broad range of attractive industries. Its programmatic customer relationships provide unparalleled visibility into recurring remediation opportunities, while its disciplined focus on small and mid-sized projects enhances both revenue predictability and margin performance.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.

