STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF BV INVESTMENT PARTNERS' ACQUISITION OF THE MILLENNIUM ALLIANCE

HOUSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of BV Investment Partners' ("BV") acquisition of The Millennium Alliance ("Millennium" or the "Company"), a leading peer-to-peer sales enablement platform providing C-suite executive assemblies, dinners, and access to a variety of digital properties.

Founded in 2014 by Alex Sobol and Rob Davis, The Millennium Alliance has become a trusted source for real-world tangible learning and engagement opportunities for senior executives and their technology partners. The Company hosts assemblies and dinners that facilitate direct 1:1 engagement between enterprise and mid-market B2B companies and C-suite executives. Millennium facilitates bottom-of-funnel lead generation and delivers industry-leading ROI by enabling data-driven, pre-qualified intimate engagements that build brand awareness and accelerate sales pipelines.

John Batter, Principal at BV, said, "We appreciate Stellus' industry knowledge and ability to work expeditiously in support of the transaction. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Stellus as we continue to accelerate the Company's growth and journey in becoming the leading platform within the B2B executive events and multimedia space."

"We are excited to partner with BV on another transaction and look forward to working with the entire Millennium management team," said Bill Haverland, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, "we believe the Company's best-in-class delegate quality and strong reputation will continue to advance its leading market position".

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC

