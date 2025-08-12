Inorsa Introduces Site Intelligence Layer And Conversational AI Assistant

New capabilities enable faster insights, automated field validation, and AI-powered Q&A across M&A, engineering, and operations workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inorsa, the leading AI automation platform for telecom infrastructure, today announced the launch of a new Site Intelligence layer. These new platform technologies give infrastructure teams faster, clearer visibility into site-level data-without manual document review.

With four powerful new capabilities, Inorsa moves beyond traditional document processing to deliver true Site Intelligence. From M&A diligence to lease management and deployment operations, users can extract insights, verify data accuracy, and get instant answers to complex questions-all in one place.

"Infrastructure teams spend too much time buried in scattered documents, chasing down simple answers. With our new Site Intelligence layer and AI assistant, they get instant, accurate insights-without overhauling their workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with existing project management, asset management, and data room tools, giving teams the clarity and control they need to close deals, manage sites, and scale faster-with the support of their own secure, private AI."

- Sean Shahini, CEO and Founder, Inorsa

What's New

Site-Level Intelligence Fields

Inorsa's platform now extracts and aggregates critical data-such as lease rent, permit status, and tower height-at the site level. This eliminates the need to review documents manually, enabling faster analysis during due diligence, audits, or network planning.

Automated Field Validation

When the same data point (e.g., tower height) appears in multiple documents with conflicting values, Inorsa's platform now flags the conflict, displays all values side-by-side, and lets users select or confirm the correct one-creating a validated source of truth.

Inventory Check

Teams can define documents required for any site and instantly see if anything is missing. A simple progress tracker provides visibility into document completeness-critical for milestone readiness.

Ask Nora: Conversational Q&A

The new AI assistant, Nora, embedded in Inorsa's platform allows users to ask ad-hoc questions and get immediate answers-such as "Are there environmental restrictions?" or "Is there an early termination clause?"

These new capabilities are built for professionals managing telecom infrastructure-from real estate and M&A to engineering and site operations. By combining intelligent extraction, validation, and AI-assisted search, Inorsa's platform helps reduce risk, prevent rework, and accelerate timelines.

About Inorsa

Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Inorsa is an AI-driven automation platform built for telecom and infrastructure teams. We help customers accelerate document-heavy workflows and improve data quality. Inorsa is backed by Cota Capital, a venture firm with over $1B AUM. Learn more at inorsa .

Press Contact:

Chris Balandran

Head of Marketing, Inorsa

[email protected]

SOURCE Inorsa

