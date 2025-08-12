403
Ericsson announces completion of Aduna transaction
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announces the completion of the equity investments by twelve global communication service providers (CSPs) into its subsidiary Aduna, formally establishing Aduna as a 50:50 joint venture. Aduna was created to combine and sell aggregated network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) globally. It has been operational since the deal signed on 11 September 2024.
Aduna is now owned by AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone.
In addition to funding and commercial agreements, the shareholders bring to Aduna a wealth of support in the industry, including through telecom operator relationships, knowledge of the developer community, and expertise in network APIs. Ericsson also contributed its global network platform, on which Aduna will build and refine its offering.
Ericsson holds 50 percent of the venture equity, with the remaining 50 percent held by the above-named CSPs combined.
Aduna CEO, Anthony Bartolo, says: “The closing of the transaction is another important step for Aduna. In just ten months we have built an impressive ecosystem comprising the biggest names in telecoms and the wider ICT industry. The closing provides renewed motivation for Aduna to accelerate the adoption of network APIs by developers on a global scale. This includes encouraging more telecom operators to join the new company, further driving the industry and developer experience.”
In addition to the founding venture partners, the rapidly-expanding Aduna ecosystem includes a diverse range of technology and collaboration partnerships. These span additional CSPs worldwide, as well as major developer platform companies, global system integration (GSI) companies, communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) companies, and independent software vendor (ISV) companies.
To date these include: e&, Bouygues Telecom, Free, CelcomDigi, Softbank, NTT DOCOMO, Google Cloud, Vonage, Sinch, Infobip, Enstream, Bridge Alliance, Syniverse, JT Global, Microsoft, Wipro and Tech Mahindra – each playing a vital role in advancing the reach and impact of network APIs worldwide.
