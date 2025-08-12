403
Royal Enfield Expands Lifestyle Portfolio with the Launch of New Apparel Collection, ‘Get In-Streets’
(MENAFN- mslgroup) New Delhi, 12th August 2025 — Royal Enfield today announced the launch of its latest apparel collection, Get In - Streets , marking a focused step forward in strengthening the brand's growing lifestyle footprint. The collection underscores the company’s long-term commitment to building a design-led, narrative-driven apparel portfolio that complements its core motorcycle business and strengthens brand affinity across the broader community.
The new range introduces two distinct capsules, ‘Heritage’ and ‘A Page from a Motorcycling Diary’, each offering a fresh perspective on the brand’s design philosophy. Heritage draws from Royal Enfield’s legacy and classic motorcycle elements, combining archival inspiration with contemporary styling. Themes such as ‘Past in Pattern’ and ‘Legacy in Layers’ reinterpret timeless design through layered textures, tonal graphics and heritage-inspired details
‘A Page from a Motorcycling Diary’ focuses on everyday journeys, both physical and personal. The capsule features utility-driven garments designed for flexibility and function, including relaxed silhouettes, travel-inspired graphics, and versatile layering pieces.
Across both capsules, the collection introduces new styles spanning t-shirts, polos, outerwear, shirts, and cargos. Each material has been carefully selected to balance comfort, durability and design, from bonded fleece and cotton twill to drum-dyed leather and paper-finish jersey. Colourways are subtle and grounded, with Forest Olive, Transformative Teal, Crimson Red and Rustic Brown lending the collection a lived-in, tactile depth.
Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said: “Our apparel collections are a natural extension of Royal Enfield’s core values - purposeful, enduring and built with character. Each piece is designed with clarity of intent, drawing from the spirit of exploration and self-expression that defines our community. As our riders evolve, so do the moments they experience, both on and off the saddle. With the changing seasons, the lifestyle collection is designed to adapt seamlessly - offering versatile options that provide warmth and comfort without compromising on style. Our new collection is about giving them products that feel just as authentic and functional in everyday life, while staying deeply rooted in the motorcycling way of life.”
Lifestyle apparel, along with riding gear and accessories, continues to emerge as a high-growth vertical. The collection builds on that momentum, broadening the brand’s presence in the everyday wardrobe of its consumers.
‘Get In- Streets’ is now available across Royal Enfield’s dealerships in India, on its official website ( , and through select e-commerce platforms.
