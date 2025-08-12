Guidehouse Research Explores Impact Of New CO2 Regulations On Light Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers

How evolving emissions rules may reshape electric vehicle adoption and compliance strategies across Europe



BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Research explores the impact of new CO2 targets on light commercial vehicle (LCV) manufacturers in the EU, EFTA and UK regions.

The EU's CO2 regulations for 2025–2027 place stringent demands on LCV manufacturers, and consequently, the number of electric LCVs (eLCVs) they sell as a percentage of their overall LCV sales must increase significantly. According to a new report from Guidehouse Research, while the overall LCV market is continuing to expand, for the first time in six years, demand for eLCVs is falling.

"In light of these new regulations, what changes are likely for Europe's eLCV market-the combined EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the UK (EU+EFTA+UK)-and what options do market participants have available to ensure their compliance?" says Ryan James, research director with Guidehouse Research. "Manufacturers will need to rethink vehicle design, fleet composition, and investment in electric models, while also exploring credits, partnerships, and infrastructure strategies to meet tightening CO2 targets."

According to the report, Guidehouse Research suggests:



Regulations having an impact on the development and adoption of eLCVs in Europe are unnecessarily siloed, so a more holistic regulatory ecosystem should be adopted.

Implementing the new regulations should be reconsidered in light of the potential threat they present to the legacy European automotive industry.

Consideration should be given to what the 2025–2027 regulation is designed to achieve and whether it is properly framed to do so. Lacking infrastructure improvements, can any CO2 targets promote eLCV adoption?

The report, What Impact Will the EU's New CO2 Regulations Have on the Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market? examines how new CO2 targets will affect light commercial vehicle (LCV) manufacturers across the EU, EFTA, and UK, analyzing the structure of both conventional and electric LCV (eLCV) markets. It explores potential compliance strategies for meeting the updated emissions standards and evaluates whether these regulations are likely to accelerate or hinder eLCV adoption. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Research website .

