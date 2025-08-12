MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Orange Trail has announced the official launch of its stability-focused agency ad account service, designed to provide marketers, agencies, and brands with secure, pre-vetted advertising accounts on major platforms, including Meta, Google, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, X, and Reddit. This service is supported by an expert compliance team and aims to help clients maintain uninterrupted advertising operations.







Orange Trail Launches Stability-First Agency Ad Accounts for Marketers Seeking Reliable Platform Access

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Orange Trail's new service addresses challenges reported by its clients, including unexpected ad account suspensions, lengthy review processes, and geographic restrictions, even for advertisers operating policy-compliant businesses. The service supplies high-trust, priority-status accounts to reduce the risk of disruption for its clients.

"Digital advertising platforms are tightening restrictions at a rapid pace, and even compliant advertisers are being caught in the crossfire," said Rohaan Khan, CEO of Orange Trail.

"Our solution is not just about access; it's about ensuring ongoing campaign stability and business resilience, regardless of industry changes or platform algorithm shifts."

Key features of the Orange Trail service include:



Priority-Status Ad Accounts: Accounts are pre-vetted and hold trusted status, reducing exposure to sudden bans or deactivations.

Immediate Scaling: Clients can launch and scale campaigns with unlimited spend limits from day one, bypassing conventional 'warming up' periods or billing thresholds.

Global Flexibility: Accounts offer unrestricted GEO targeting for international campaign launches, including targeting access for all countries on TikTok advertising. Integrated Compliance Support: Every client receives hands-on compliance guidance and support from Orange Trail's expert compliance team, composed of former platform representatives and media buyers.

Since its founding in 2021, Orange Trail has worked with thousands of advertisers worldwide, providing the infrastructure necessary for rapid scaling and reliable campaign delivery. The company operates with a strict no-tolerance policy for blackhat advertisers and supports legitimate businesses and advertisers who have experienced advertising restrictions on social media platforms. Orange Trail's performance marketing division has also catered to brands in restricted verticals such as CBD and telehealth.

