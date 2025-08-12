403
Kuwaiti Authorities Detain Trio Accused Of Possessing Arms, Drugs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Security personnel detained a three-member gang on charges of possessing unlicensed arms and ammunition and dealing in drugs.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Tuesday that the criminal security sector, represented by the general directorate for combating narcotics, arrested the three illegal residents.
The detainees had used a site in Al-Salmi to store and promote narcotics, the MoI statement said.
After obtaining an arrest warrant, the officers raided the hideout where they found a large quantity of drugs and firearms.
The confiscated illegal materials included four kilograms of hashish, 100 grams of marijuana, 25,000 psychotropic pills, three sensitive electronic scales, two Kalashnikov assault rifles, six pistols and ammunition.
The trio and the seized items have were referred to the competent legal authorities for further measures. (end)
