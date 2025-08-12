Lok Sabha Passes Sports Bill

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill was also passed when the Lok Sabha reassembled at 2 pm after an early adjournment due to opposition protests.

“It is the single biggest reform in sports since independence. This Bill will ensure accountability, ensure justice, best governance in sports federations,” Mandaviya said amid sloganeering by opposition members.

“It will have massive significance in India's sports ecosystem. It is unfortunate that such an important bill and reform does not have the opposition's participation,” he added.

The opposition leaders were not present in the house when the Bills were introduced for consideration and passage as most of them were detained while marching towards the Election Commission headquarters against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged voter data fudging.

But after two MPs participated in the consideration debate, speaking in the Bill's support, the opposition members returned to the House and started raising slogans.

Amid the din, the Bills were passed by a voice vote following which the House was adjourned till 4 pm.

Earlier, Chairman of the parliamentary committee on sports, Digvijaya Singh, requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the National Sports Governance Bill to the panel. He felt that the Bill should be examined and discussed before it is taken up by Parliament.

Mandaviya said the two Bills were key reforms aimed at building a“transparent, accountable and world-class sports ecosystem” in India as the country aims to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

“Efforts have been made since 1975 and in 1985, we had the first draft. But sports was also politicised for personal gains. Some ministers made efforts to bring this bill but could not move forward.

“In 2011, we had a National Sports Code. Another effort was made to turn it into a bill. It reached the cabinet, there was a discussion as well but the bill was deferred after that. It did not reach the Parliament,” the minister stated while presenting a timeline of the Bill's journey.

“The National Sports Governance Bill is a force of change...Despite being such a large country, our performance at the Olympic Games and on the international stage has not been satisfactory and this Bill aims to build India's sports capacity,” he added.