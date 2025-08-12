Matrix-3D Goes Open-Source: A New Benchmark For 3D World Generation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On August 12, the world model Matrix-3D for 3D world generation and exploration was officially open-sourced. Starting from a single input image, it generates high-quality, trajectory-consistent panoramic videos and directly reconstructs navigable 3D spaces. Compared to WorldLabs' output, Matrix-3D enables exploration across significantly larger virtual environments.

Matrix-3D open source addresses:

GitHub:HuggingFace:Technical report: /blob/main/asset/reportProject homepage:

By integrating panoramic representation, conditional video generation, and 3D reconstruction modules, Matrix-3D surpasses existing methods in field-of-view range, geometric consistency, and visual quality. It accepts both text and image inputs and generates freely explorable 3D scenes.

Matrix-3D achieves state-of-the-art generation quality on panoramic video benchmark datasets, while also attaining industry-leading performance in camera motion control precision.

World models like Google's Genie 3 paint a compelling vision of the future. They reveal AI's evolution beyond mere content generation tools into world simulators-systems capable of constructing and simulating entire environments. As AI technology progresses, these models are poised to become critical infrastructure for understanding our world, shaping tomorrow, and ultimately realizing artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The open-source release of Matrix-3D for 3D world generation and exploration underscores Skywork's strategic foresight in AI development. This initiative will accelerate development across Skywork's multi-model AI ecosystem. Moving forward, Skywork remains committed to pioneering and open-sourcing advanced AI solutions. By collaborating with global developers and users, we aim to build next-generation platforms that accelerate the global advancement of AGI.

