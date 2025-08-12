UK Author David Vance Blasts Pakistan Army Chief's Nuclear Threats In US, Backs India's Strong Response

British political commentator and author David Vance on Monday strongly criticised Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir's nuclear threats, calling them“absolutely scandalous and disgraceful.” Speaking to ANI, he said,“The comments made are absolutely scandalous and disgraceful. They are reckless. Saying things like attacking India and having a nuclear exchange are insane.” "India's response has been measured and coherent. He shouldn't be allowed to get away with such inflammatory comments," he added, Vance stated that he“would like to see the US break off diplomatic relations with Pakistan until it starts to behave like a civilised country, which it hasn't in a long time.”

Vance on US's response to Munir's remarks

David Vance criticised the US government's response to Munir's comments, stating that Washington should have reacted more strongly. "Washington should have reacted much stronger than it did. The fact that it was said on US soil seems to be a calculated insult by the Pakistani Army chief," he added. Vance expressed frustration over the US tolerance for Pakistan's behaviour, saying, "I don't understand why America or President Trump tolerates this. Pakistan seems to think they can say whatever they want on such sensitive issues." His remarks come after Munir's comments in Florida, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat.

MEA's criticism of Munir's comments

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a strong statement in response to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff during his visit to the United States. "Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade," the MEA official spokesperson said. The spokesperson added, "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

The MEA spokesperson further expressed regret that these remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country. "It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country," the official said. "India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security, the MEA spokesperson affirmed. The MEA statement further said.