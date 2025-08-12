Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia Align on Peace Initiatives

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia Align on Peace Initiatives


2025-08-12 04:50:56
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Monday that he and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had come to an understanding on intensifying their collaboration to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

This development follows a recent round of discussions between the two leaders.

During their exchange, Zelenskyy briefed the crown prince on Ukraine’s ongoing diplomatic engagements.

He highlighted that "now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace," emphasizing that any peace must be "real and lasting" and should come with strong security assurances for both Ukraine and the European continent.

The Ukrainian leader noted that both parties shared a common view: decisions regarding the conflict should not be made without the active involvement of Ukraine and European countries.

He expressed his appreciation for the Saudi crown prince's "absolutely clear" backing of this stance and his readiness to support efforts toward a resolution.

In addition to peace efforts, the two leaders explored cooperative initiatives aimed at deepening their nations' bilateral relationship.

Their respective teams will continue discussions to finalize these plans.

Saudi Arabia, which has previously organized international meetings related to the Ukraine war, has positioned itself as a potential mediator in attempts to bring the hostilities to an end.

MENAFN12082025000045017167ID1109916150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search