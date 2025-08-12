Saudi Arabia Cryptocurrency Market To Hit USD 45.9 Billion By 2033, CAGR 7.9%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia cryptocurrency market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Growing adoption of digital payment solutions and increasing blockchain integration are driving the Saudi Arabia cryptocurrency market.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 23.1 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 45.9 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.9%

Saudi Arabia's crypto market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing institutional interest and government-led blockchain initiatives.

Regulatory advancements, young tech-savvy population, and rising demand for digital assets fuel market expansion. Centralized exchanges lead, with local platforms gaining traction due to compliance with evolving regulations.

How Is AI Transforming the Cryptocurrency Market in Saudi Arabia?



Enhancing Regulatory Frameworks: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 integrates AI to streamline crypto regulations, with a 51% surge in blockchain firms thanks to supportive laws that boost innovation and attract global investors.

Driving Fintech Innovation: Through partnerships like the $250 million Hedera deal, AI powers blockchain ventures in Riyadh, blending quantum computing with crypto to create ethical investment tools for Sharia-compliant trading.

Building AI Infrastructure: The $14.9 billion AI investment by Saudi Arabia, including Nvidia collaborations for GPU clusters, supports crypto mining and trading platforms, turning energy reserves into digital intelligence hubs.

Boosting Banking Adoption: Saudi banks use AI for machine learning in crypto transactions, as seen in central bank's MicroStrategy holdings, enhancing risk management and fostering indirect Bitcoin exposure for economic diversification. Promoting Ethical Investments: AI-driven apps like Sanafi offer personalized Sharia-compliant crypto advice, backed by the $940 billion Public Investment Fund, making digital assets accessible while aligning with cultural values for broader adoption.

Saudi Arabia Cryptocurrency Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030 Support : Economic diversification plan encourages blockchain adoption, fostering crypto-friendly policies.

Digital Adoption Surge : High internet penetration drives crypto usage among tech-savvy youth.

Regulatory Evolution : Authorities developing frameworks to balance innovation with investor protection.

Youthful Demographics : Young population embraces cryptocurrencies for investment and transactions. Tech Infrastructure Growth : Improved digital infrastructure supports blockchain and crypto market expansion.

Saudi Arabia Cryptocurrency Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Hardware Software

Breakup by Type:



Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dashcoin Others

Breakup by Process:



Mining Transaction

Breakup by Application:



Trading

Remittance

Payment Others

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Cryptocurrency Market



July 2025: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has joined the Bank for International Settlements' mBridge project, a multi-central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform. This move is aimed at facilitating more efficient cross-border payments between commercial banks in different jurisdictions.

July 2024: A Saudi-based technology localization company, SEIYAJ TECH, partnered with a blockchain services provider to integrate blockchain into government services. The goal is to accelerate digital transformation and enhance security and compliance. March 2025: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is continuing its experimentation with a domestic wholesale CBDC, focusing on use cases in collaboration with local banks and FinTechs. The initiative is exploring the potential economic impact and market readiness of a CBDC-based payment solution.

