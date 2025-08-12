Medius Appoints Chris Wilmot As Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius , a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announces the appointment of Chris Wilmot as Chief Financial Officer. Wilmot joins Medius at a time of strategic expansion and product innovation.

Based in London, United Kingdom, Wilmot will oversee Medius' financial strategy and long-term health as the company advances its mission to empower finance teams of the future through AI-driven AP and spend management. With deep financial expertise in global organizations, Wilmot will drive value creation and operational excellence within the organization, as well as advocate for Medius' core customers and CFOs looking to achieve greater productivity and financial control.

Wilmot holds more than two decades of experience in analytics and global business strategy, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Qualitest Group for six years. He also held transformative CFO roles at Clarion Events and BT Global Services, driving rapid development and overseeing financial performance internationally. Across these executive positions, Wilmot led both organic growth and acquisition-driven expansion across multiple continents. His expertise spans strategic integration, operational excellence, and financial stewardship within globally distributed organizations.

Chris Wilmot, CFO, Medius, comments: "Medius is redefining the fintech industry by bringing intelligence and autonomy to the core of finance operations. I'm excited to join a company that is actively shaping the wave of digital transformation we're seeing. With growing demand for real-time insights, control, and fraud prevention, there's never been a more important time to deliver solutions that help finance teams lead with confidence."

Jim Lucier, CEO, Medius, comments: "Chris joins Medius at a pivotal moment in our growth. As we scale globally and redefine how finance teams harness solutions to transform spend and reduce risk, his track record as a transformational financial leader will be instrumental in driving our vision forward."

Wilmot's appointment follows a series of updates and strategic expansions at Medius. This past June, Medius launched Medius Payments , a fully embedded solution that enables finance teams to streamline the approval and execution of secure invoices. The company also recently forged partnerships with leading European channel partners and earned full qualification as a Yardi Ecosystem Partner , joining the network of the premier connected real estate software provider.

